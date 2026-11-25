Ravie recently joined Mukesh for the first season of IMDbPro's How I Made It. During their conversation, Mukesh shared Ravie's audition video for the role of Lakshman in Ramayana. In the video, the actor could be seen sporting a heavy beard and delivering dialogues from the Vanvas sequence. When Mukesh asked him how he had prepared for the audition, Ravie explained that Lakshman has a distinct essence. Having known the character since childhood, he said he was familiar with his core attributes.

He added, "His core attributes are his service, his loyalty and his ethic. He has no need or aspiration to be in the forefront. So you have to keep telling, 'I'm here to serve'. Even during the audition the one thought that I kept telling myself was that 'I am here to serve.' When I auditioned and came back home, I stood in front of the temple and said, 'This is the biggest film I have ever auditioned for and I think the audition went well. Lord, I have made it so far, I don't need anything. Till today I had never come this far. That was enough source of gratiude for me."

Ravie added that he received no response for 15–20 days and was left waiting. The actor revealed that he had almost accepted the outcome and decided to move on. However, Mukesh eventually texted him and asked him to meet Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari. After another 15–20 days of silence, he met producer Namit Malhotra. Recalling what happened next, Ravie said, "After that there was another 15-20 days of radio silence, and I had a fleeting thought in mind that maybe they might have found somebody better; no problem, let's move on with our lives. But after 15-20 days, I got another call and had a script reading where I got to know that Ranbir Kapoor is coming."