Brahmastra 2 is on! Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has confirmed that the proposed sequel to his 2022 film is not shelved, adding that Part 2 will be ‘more Indian’ unlike the first part, which was influenced by western movies like Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings. Ayan Mukerji with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Brahmastra. more

Ayan Mukerji admits Brahmastra had a rocky landing Ayan was in Goa attending a session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) with fellow filmmaker Basil Joseph. There, he spoke about Brahmastra's box-office fate and the ‘rocky’ landing it had. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra earned over ₹435 crore worldwide, but it was only a moderate success due to its reported ₹350-crore budget. The audience and critics' reactions to the film were also mixed.

Talking about the film's reception, Ayan said at IFFI, “With Brahmastra, it was a slightly rockier landing. There were things that people liked about the film a lot, but there were certain things that they didn't like. I don't think the audience fails the film. What they sense in a film, you always have to respect it, even if that doesn't go in your favour. Our audiences are very smart. If there are things they didn't like, we definitely need to improve our storytelling.”

Brahmastra 2 will be more Indian Ayan said he was influenced by Hollywood spectacle movies while making the first part but gradually moved towards Indian spirituality, which is why the title of the film was eventually changed from Dragon to Brahmastra.

“I hope that we can make Brahmastra 2 even more Indian. What happened with me when I specifically began with Brahmastra, I think for me there were certain Western influences in my mind when it began. Because there were stories from the West which I enjoyed, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings to give you an example,” he added.