Avengers: Doomsday, the fifth Avengers film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is less than a month away from release. Arguably the most hyped film of the year, Doomsday is set to be a cinematic spectacle unlike any other. But barely two years ago, Doomsday did not exist. The fifth Avengers film was supposed to be Avengers: Kang Dynasty. Jonathan Majors was to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But with Majors’ legal troubles and the MCU’s waning box-office fortunes, Marvel pivoted towards Doom. Robert Downey Jr. plays Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. more

For a while, it has been believed that the decision to bring in Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom was made to reinvent the MCU after Jonathan Majors’ premature departure amid controversy. However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has now claimed that Doctor Doom, the antagonist in Doomsday, was always part of the MCU’s plans.

Kevin Feige on Marvel's Doom pivot Originally, Kang Dynasty was set to release in May 2025 and lead up to Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026. Marvel then cancelled the film and gave Doomsday a 2026 release date, with Secret Wars pushed to 2027. In an interaction with Entertainment Weekly, Feige said, “People who know the Secret Wars comic books know Doom is a huge part of that. So we were always leaning towards Secret Wars, but knew that there was no way to do that without bringing in Doctor Doom. We really were talking about building it in even the earliest of Kang Dynasty stories.”

Feige maintained that Kang Dynasty would have introduced Doom, but they later felt the approach needed to be more Doom-focused. “That movie led to Doom. And then when the story shifted, it just became more and more and more Doom-focused because we wanted to earn him and build him into the Secret Wars storyline,” he added.