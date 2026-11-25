Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
Marvel boss Kevin Feige says Doctor Doom was always part of MCU's plans for Secret Wars, even before Jonathan Majors' Kang fallout
Robert Downey Jr. was introduced as Doctor Doom after Marvel pivoted from a Kang-focused storyline for Phase V of MCU to Doom-centred.
Avengers: Doomsday, the fifth Avengers film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is less than a month away from release. Arguably the most hyped film of the year, Doomsday is set to be a cinematic spectacle unlike any other. But barely two years ago, Doomsday did not exist. The fifth Avengers film was supposed to be Avengers: Kang Dynasty. Jonathan Majors was to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But with Majors’ legal troubles and the MCU’s waning box-office fortunes, Marvel pivoted towards Doom.
For a while, it has been believed that the decision to bring in Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom was made to reinvent the MCU after Jonathan Majors’ premature departure amid controversy. However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has now claimed that Doctor Doom, the antagonist in Doomsday, was always part of the MCU’s plans.
Kevin Feige on Marvel's Doom pivot
Originally, Kang Dynasty was set to release in May 2025 and lead up to Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026. Marvel then cancelled the film and gave Doomsday a 2026 release date, with Secret Wars pushed to 2027. In an interaction with Entertainment Weekly, Feige said, “People who know the Secret Wars comic books know Doom is a huge part of that. So we were always leaning towards Secret Wars, but knew that there was no way to do that without bringing in Doctor Doom. We really were talking about building it in even the earliest of Kang Dynasty stories.”
Feige maintained that Kang Dynasty would have introduced Doom, but they later felt the approach needed to be more Doom-focused. “That movie led to Doom. And then when the story shifted, it just became more and more and more Doom-focused because we wanted to earn him and build him into the Secret Wars storyline,” he added.
Robert Downey Jr. is Doctor Doom
Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU after seven years with Doomsday. And this time, he is not playing Iron Man, but Doctor Doom. In the same interview, Downey admitted he wanted “something visual to lean into” for his character while wanting to move as far away from Tony Stark as possible.
But is Doom a variant of Stark? The MCU has established that variants of people exist in separate universes, and with the same actor playing both roles, that question has been asked. When asked, directors Russo Brothers simply say: “You’ll have to watch the movie.”
Avengers: Doomsday is releasing in theatres worldwide on December 18. It arrives in India one day prior, on December 17. The film is already shattering box office records for advance bookings in India.