Jonathan Majors' ex, who accused him of assault, slams his apology: 'He called women sluts, told us to kill ourselves'

Jonathan Majors, the disgraced former Marvel star, is on a comeback trail. He is on magazine covers, starring in a film, and giving interviews. While not addressing his assault arrest and conviction directly, Majors says he is a 'changed' man. Not everyone is convinced. One of his exes, who accused him of assault, has slammed the apology and comeback, saying she is not convinced he can change in just one year. (Also read: Jonathan Majors says he has changed since his arrest for assaulting his exes: 'I don’t recognise that guy') Actor Jonathan Majors with Meagan Good for the jury selection in his assault and harassment case at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on December 18, 2023. (REUTERS)

Jonathan Majors' ex slams his apology

Maura Hooper, who met Majors at Yale Drama School and dated him from 2013 to 2015, described a traumatizing and controlling relationship. A year after their relationship ended, Majors learned of her having a relationship with someone he knew, she said. According to Hooper's statement, Majors called her and shamed her for having an abortion, which he had encouraged, and told her to kill herself.

“The level of anger that I experienced from this man, I don’t know you exorcise that from your life or your behaviour in only 52 weeks,” Hooper told the AP. “People go to therapy for years. I went to therapy for years after Jonathan Majors just to get my mind back.”

Hooper's statement, along with that of another accuser Emma Duncan, were ultimately not allowed as evidence during the trial, but they remain public record. Attorneys for Majors have denied some of their claims, describing both relationships as “toxic.”

‘There is a documented history of abuse’

However, Hooper has said that she does not favour Majors' comeback and rehabilitation so soon. “There is a documented history of 10 years of abuse of women where he calls women ‘sluts,’ he calls us ‘fat whores,’ he tells us to kill ourselves,” Hooper said, “When I hear people say, ‘Come on, how come he can’t come back into the fold?’ I don’t know that those people have read this or understand that we’re talking about a pattern.”

