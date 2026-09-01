Raghu Ram questions morality behind policing Kriti Sanon's outfit in Rakhi ad: ‘What special privilege do men have?’

In August, an advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon was released ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Instead of the jewellery the advertisement was aiming to sell, all focus shifted on the outfit the actor wore while tying the rakhi. Since then, the ad has been pulled, and Kriti has defended it. Raghu Ram now added to the chatter, wondering in a new video what special privilege men have to police women’s outfits. Raghu Ram questioned what was so offensive about Kriti Sanon's outfit in the ad.

Raghu Ram questions policing Kriti Sanon’s outfit In a video posted on his Instagram on Tuesday, Raghu said, “Kriti Sanon's Rakhi ad controversy has come and gone, and perhaps it has passed, or will pass. Something new will come along that will hurt us again. But I have two questions I'd like to discuss with you in the comments.”

He stated that he wondered what was so controversial about it, “At first, I was like, what’s so controversial. A sister is tying a rakhi to her brother. The brother doesn’t have a problem; why do you? Then I wondered if I was missing something that you could explain to me. Because I want to understand.”

Urging people to engage with him in the comments, he said, “I have two questions. Why is there an issue with women wearing fewer clothes, and what exactly is the problem? Don't say it's because women get raped or molested afterwards. Don't say that. That is a vile, unacceptable thought and a criminal mindset.”

He further added, “A politician even tried to justify rape by saying that if you leave a box of sweets open, flies will gather. My second question is, what special privilege do men have that they think they can dictate what women should wear?”