Kriti Sanon takes sly dig at trolls with Raksha Bandhan post: ‘While Rakhi fashion committee is in session…’

She also took a jibe at the trolls and made it clear that she was focusing on her relationship with her sister rather than the social media chatter this Raksha Bandhan. She wrote in the caption, "While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session 🙈 We’re focusing on what really matters. ♥️👭 Happy Rakhi to all ♥️."

In her Raksha Bandhan post, Kriti chose to share only a photo of her and her sister Nupur Sanon’s hands. The picture shows the sisters holding hands, with both of them wearing rakhis. Kriti refrained from showing their outfits, seemingly choosing not to add fuel to the ongoing debate. Instead, her caption summed up her mindset and sentiment for the festival.

Despite the ongoing backlash on social media over her attire in a recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement, Kriti Sanon is focusing on what really matters to her. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the actor shared a photo with her sister, Nupur Sanon , while taking a subtle yet sharp dig at the trolls who have been policing her outfit.

Fans were quick to show their support for Kriti and praised her response to the trolls. One comment read, "More power to you girls !!!" Another fan wrote, "Sisters are blessing." One more comment read, "THE BEST REPLY." Another fan wrote, "And that is how you laugh at the trolls." One more fan commented, "You go girl, more power to you🔥🔥"

What was the controversy? Kriti Sanon recently came under the scanner of social media trolls after she featured in an advertisement for a jewellery brand. The ad, themed around Raksha Bandhan, featured Kriti in a bralette and skirt. What started as criticism of a celebrity’s outfit soon turned into a political and religious debate online, with several people accusing Kriti of hurting Hindu sentiments by wearing the attire in an advertisement centred on a Hindu festival.

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut was also among the first Bollywood celebrities to criticise Kriti. She wrote on Instagram, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”

Kriti defended herself Addressing the backlash, Kriti defended herself. She took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one she tied the rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions."

Kriti added, "Raksha Bandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other just as much as a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness, and long life. For us, this prayer and promise extend to our dogs too. After all, they are family!"