Kriti Sanon takes sly dig at trolls with Raksha Bandhan post: ‘While Rakhi fashion committee is in session…’
In response to trolling over her Raksha Bandhan ad outfit, Kriti Sanon shared a post on the festival with sister Nupur Sanon.
Despite the ongoing backlash on social media over her attire in a recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement, Kriti Sanon is focusing on what really matters to her. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the actor shared a photo with her sister, Nupur Sanon, while taking a subtle yet sharp dig at the trolls who have been policing her outfit.
Kriti's Rakhi gives a befitting response to trolls
In her Raksha Bandhan post, Kriti chose to share only a photo of her and her sister Nupur Sanon’s hands. The picture shows the sisters holding hands, with both of them wearing rakhis. Kriti refrained from showing their outfits, seemingly choosing not to add fuel to the ongoing debate. Instead, her caption summed up her mindset and sentiment for the festival.
She also took a jibe at the trolls and made it clear that she was focusing on her relationship with her sister rather than the social media chatter this Raksha Bandhan. She wrote in the caption, "While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session 🙈 We’re focusing on what really matters. ♥️👭 Happy Rakhi to all ♥️."
Deep Dive
Fans react
Fans were quick to show their support for Kriti and praised her response to the trolls. One comment read, "More power to you girls !!!" Another fan wrote, "Sisters are blessing." One more comment read, "THE BEST REPLY." Another fan wrote, "And that is how you laugh at the trolls." One more fan commented, "You go girl, more power to you🔥🔥"
What was the controversy?
Kriti Sanon recently came under the scanner of social media trolls after she featured in an advertisement for a jewellery brand. The ad, themed around Raksha Bandhan, featured Kriti in a bralette and skirt. What started as criticism of a celebrity’s outfit soon turned into a political and religious debate online, with several people accusing Kriti of hurting Hindu sentiments by wearing the attire in an advertisement centred on a Hindu festival.
BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut was also among the first Bollywood celebrities to criticise Kriti. She wrote on Instagram, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”
Kriti defended herself
Addressing the backlash, Kriti defended herself. She took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one she tied the rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions."
Kriti added, "Raksha Bandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other just as much as a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness, and long life. For us, this prayer and promise extend to our dogs too. After all, they are family!"
She further wrote, "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, yet a woman's respect for her culture is still measured by her clothes. Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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