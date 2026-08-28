Kunickaa Sadanand shares Kangana Ranaut’s old Raksha Bandhan ad amid Kriti Sanon row: ‘Tera kutta Tommy?’

Kriti Sanon wearing a bralette in a jewellery advertisement themed around Raksha Bandhan sparked an uproar on social media. What began as criticism of the actor’s choice of attire soon turned into a political debate, with several people objecting to her outfit and to the inclusion of a pet dog in the Raksha Bandhan ritual shown in the advertisement. However, Kriti’s fans also came to her defence and supported her choice of outfit. Kangana Ranaut had criticised Kriti Sanon for her latest Raksha Bandhan ad.

Kunickaa shared Kangana's old ad amid Kriti row BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut was among the first Bollywood celebrities to comment on the debate. She slammed Kriti and the brand over the outfit, which she felt was inappropriate for a traditional Hindu festival. She called the commercial ‘creepy’ and asked in her post, “Why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments?”

After Kangana's sharp jibe at Kriti, actor Kunickaa Sadanand took to X (formerly Twitter) to hit back at Kangana. She shared an old advertisement featuring Kangana wearing a strapless gown. The advertisement was also themed around Raksha Bandhan and was for a jewellery brand.

The old ad had originally been posted by a social media user, and Kunickaa reposted it with a caption taking a dig at Kangana. She wrote, “Mera kutta kutta, tera kutta Tommy??? 😳🤪”

Kunickaa's comment is in reference to the viral meme from Bigg Boss 13 when contestant Shehnaaz Gill spoke this line while expressing her anger.