After criticising Kriti Sanon's ad outfit, Kangana Ranaut shares celebrates Raksha Bandhan in a saree
Amid backlash over Kriti Sanon's controversial ad outfit, Kangana Ranaut celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother, Akshat Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brother, Akshat Ranaut. The actor took to Instagram to share photos from the festive occasion, in which she is seen wearing a blue saree as she ties a rakhi to her brother.
'May you uphold the honor of our family'
The photos show Kangana performing aarti for her brother and sister-in-law during the Raksha Bandhan festivities. The siblings are seen laughing and sharing an emotional moment as they celebrate the festival together. Kangana is seen tying a rakhi to Akshat, after which the two pose for photographs. Kangana also shared a glimpse of the puja thali, which featured traditional festive items, including laddoos, halwa, a rakhi, dhoop, a diya, kumkum and rice.
Kangana shared the photos with an emotional caption for her brother. She wrote in Hindi, "My dear brother, I pray to God that this bond of love I have tied around your wrist may always protect you. May you serve our parents, uphold the honor of our family, ensure the well-being of your wife, always protect your children, and remain forever content with your life."
Deep Dive
She added, "My dear brother, I wish to always see you healthy and prosperous; to me, you are the very reflection of our parents, and I hope to always receive your love and protection. Best wishes to all brothers and sisters on this cherished festival. Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan wishes 🙏."
Kangana's jibe at Kriti Sanon
Kangana's Raksha Bandhan post comes amid the backlash actor Kriti Sanon is facing over the attire she wore in a recent jewellery advertisement. The ad, themed around Raksha Bandhan, featured Kriti in a bralette and skirt, leading to criticism from some social media users who objected to her outfit being used in an advertisement centred on the Hindu festival.
Kangana had also criticised Kriti and the advertisement. She wrote on Instagram, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”
The controversial advertisement was later taken down by the brand. Kriti subsequently took to Instagram to defend herself and also questioned the practice of society judging women based on their outfits.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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