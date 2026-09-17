On birthday, Nick Jonas turns pianist for daughter Malti, Priyanka Chopra says he makes their ‘dreams come true’

Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest wish for Nick Jonas on his birthday this year. The actor shared unseen photos and videos of the couple to wish him on his special day. She also shared a sweet video of Nick and their daughter Malti Marie jamming together. Priyanka Chopra wished Nick Jonas on birthday.

Nick and Malti's jam session Priyanka shared a series of photos and videos from her life with Nick. The first photo showed her planting a kiss on Nick's cheek as the couple got busy golfing. The next few photos showed Nick at a restaurant and on his tour bus.

However, the most heartwarming part of the post came at the end, when Priyanka shared a video of Nick playing the piano while their daughter Malti was seen singing Rihanna's hit track Diamonds. Malti could be seen thumping her feet and enjoying herself as her father, the real-life rockstar, turned into a piano player and let her have the stage.

In the caption, Priyanka thanked Nick for fulfilling all their wishes. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday. We love you Gaga. Sound on 🔊@nickjonas @maltimarie."