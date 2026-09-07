Priyanka Chopra cheers for Mary Kom, gives Bigg Boss 20 housemates a ‘chaitawani’. Watch

Before Mary Kom entered the Bigg Boss house, host Salman revealed that one of her well-wishers had sent a special message for her. A video message from Priyanka was then played, in which she said, "I am wishing you all the very best. You are going inside the Bigg Boss house, and I know this first-hand, that how strong, resilient and determined you are."

Among the television actors and content creators who have joined Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 20 is one of India’s most celebrated boxers, Mary Kom. To support her, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra sent a special message cheering her on.

She further added, "A small 'chaitawani (warning)' for the rest of the housemates, Mary ke saamne agar bane rehna hai, toh lambi race ke liye taiyaar ho jaaiye. Inka knockout na bahut bhaari padta hai. Mary, bas aap jaisi hain waise rahiye, khule dil se kheliye (If you want to hold your own against Mary, be prepared for the long haul. Her knockout punches can be quite devastating. Mary, just be yourself and play the game with an open heart)." She concluded, "I am so looking forward to your journey. Bahut saara pyaar, I am always rooting for you."

Priyanka essayed the role of Mary Kom in the Indian boxer’s biopic. Helmed by Omung Kumar, Mary Kom featured Priyanka Chopra and Darshan Kumar in the lead roles, along with Sunil Thapa in a key role. Released in 2014, the film received positive reviews and recorded the highest opening weekend at the time for a female-led Indian film. It emerged as a box-office success and also won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

At the Bigg Boss 20 premiere, Mary also introduced her children to Salman Khan. Her sons’ fun banter with the host has since been making the rounds on social media. The Indian boxer also didn’t waste much time and got into a disagreement with singer Qazi Touqeer on day one itself over a bed.

About Bigg Boss 20 The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on September 6 with a grand premiere. Salman introduced 16 new celebrities who will compete for the trophy. Apart from Mary Kom, the show also features Badshah’s ex-wife and actor Isha Rikhi, actor Kanika Mann, Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari, singer Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Uditi Singh, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, YouTuber ScoutOP, actor Aman Gandhi and more.

This season, contestants will get two lifelines and will only be eliminated from the house once both their lifelines have been exhausted. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.