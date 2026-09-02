Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘The world, when you fail, will kick you even more because…’

In an interview with Pinkvilla on April 18, 2023, Priyanka Chopra opened up about facing failure and finding the strength to rise again. She recalled a lesson she learned from her parents about recognising your worth even when you feel isolated and have hit rock bottom.

Life is full of ups and downs. Everyone cherishes success and celebrates achievements; failure is sidelined and rarely discussed, even though it can teach us some of life's most valuable lessons. During difficult times, the world may suddenly appear different, and the support once surrounding you may begin to fade.

She said, “The world, when you fail, will kick you even more because that is the nature of human being. But it’s at that time, when you are at the bottom, when you are alone, isolated, and you are kicking, can you find your value at that time when you look in the mirror? And that’s what my parents taught me when I was very young. Even when you are down at the bottom, you have to pick yourself up. You have to, even if it hurts, stand up because God has given us this amazing thing called life. And it is not to be wasted. It is not to be taken for granted. It is not to be lived in sorrow and wallow and self-pity.”

What does Priyanka's message mean? Priyanka's empowering message highlights the strength that can come from failure. During difficult times, praise and support may fade, while some people may humiliate, criticise, or denigrate you. But this is precisely when recognising your own worth becomes even more important. Instead of relying on external validation, one needs to learn to trust oneself, draw lessons from setbacks, and embrace an improved version of oneself. Failure may sometimes feel apocalyptic, leaving you at your own lowest point and unsure of how to move forward. But, it does not determine your worth or the direction of the rest of your life.

Failure gives you the opportunity to reflect and grow and show a renewed appreciation for life.