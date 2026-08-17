Priyanka Chopra at 44 serves demure glam in a chocolate brown dress for date night with Nick Jonas at LA event: Pics
Brown girl magic plus Hollywood glam: ‘Desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra ditched regular gowns for a ruched dress as she attended a Disney event with Nick Jonas.
Actor Priyanka Chopra turned a star-studded evening into a stylish date night with husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. Attending Disney's D23 event on August 16, she proved that true glamour lies in refined, architectural tailoring with a deep, moody colour palette as she posed with the singer-actor. Also read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold hands on date night, visit Sona in New York
All about Priyanka Chopra's sophisticated new look
Stepping away from traditional evening gowns, Priyanka Chopra chose a floor-sweeping creation by Vietnamese brand Chats By C.Dam. Cut in a rich, chocolate-burgundy shade — a hue currently dominating fall mood boards — the dress featured intricate ruching.
Gathered dramatically across the bodice and hips, the fabric converged along a subtle vertical seam detail running down the front, accented with understated metallic hardware clips. Featuring a high mock neckline paired with short capped sleeves, Priyanka's gown struck an effortless balance between demure coverage and sculptured drama.
Take a look:
How Priyanka Chopra styled the dress
Her hair was styled in soft, polished blowout waves parted cleanly to one side, allowing her shoulder-length locks to frame her face without competing with the dress’s high neckline. Her glam mirrored the rich earthiness of the ensemble.
A flawless velvet matte base was complemented by warm-toned bronze eyeshadow, defined lashes, and her signature deep rose-plum lip. The accessories were minimalist yet refined — a delicate diamond bracelet, her engagement ring, and a metallic watch added just enough sparkle to match Nick Jonas' pinstriped grey suit.
What did Nick Jonas wear?
Nick complemented Priyanka's deep-toned look with tailored classic menswear, bringing a sharp, relaxed structure to their evening looks. He sported a light grey pinstriped two-piece suit featuring vertical white stripes. A classic black button-up shirt worn under the jacket, kept unbuttoned at the collar, gave Nick's look an effortless vibe. A sleek black belt with a silver buckle, a luxury gold wristwatch, and polished dark shoes tied the dark and light tones together.
How to recreate Priyanka's look
Move beyond classic black. Deep chocolate brown, oxblood, and burgundy offer the same slimming, sophisticated impact with far more visual depth for evening events. Like Priyanka's look, let ruched gathering do the work: micro-ruching creates built-in contouring, offering shape and structure while maintaining effortless drape and comfort.
Copy Priyanka and balance a high neckline with soft hair. When wearing a high collar or mock neck, opt for voluminous side-swept waves or a polished updo to keep the neckline looking elongated rather than cluttered.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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