Niti Taylor breaks silence on divorce rumours: ‘We’re happy, touch wood, kisi ki nazar nahi lagni chahiye’

Niti Taylor has addressed speculation surrounding her marriage, admitting that the rumours did affect her initially but insisting that she and her husband are doing well. “When things are not true, they really don’t bother you,” she said, adding that their relationship is between the two of them. “We chose this as our relationship. We’re happy, we’re doing great and I think, touch wood, kisi ki nazar nahi lagni chahiye.” She said the couple plans to live together when they decide to start a family, while praising his family as she called herself “blessed with the best” and marrying into it was “a very good decision” in her life. Niti taylor with husband parikshit bawa

Speaking about relationships, Niti opened up about an abusive relationship in her youth that left her with lasting fears. She recalled being scared even when someone raised their voice, saying, “All my guards have been so up.” Her own love story, meanwhile, began in a rather “very filmy” way. She and her husband first met at a school fest — Niti studied at Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, while he was at Mount St Mary’s, opposite her school. They exchanged little more than glances and smiles then, while his mother was Niti’s class teacher. They reconnected in 2018 when he wished her on her birthday and complimented her career. Eventually the couple started dating and later got married in 2020.