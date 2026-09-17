Macklemore pledges $1 million from Ed Sheeran Loop Tour to Palestine after getting dropped; challenges Robert Kraft

Macklemore is donating the $1 million he was set to earn from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour to six Palestinian aid organisations. The move comes days after the rapper was dropped from the tour following his public support for Palestine. He has also called on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to match the donation, shifting the focus from the tour fallout to aid for Palestinians. Macklemore’s $1 million Palestine donation comes after Ed Sheeran tour exit: Here’s what happened. Macklemore pledges his tour earnings In a statement released on Wednesday, Macklemore said he wanted the focus to shift away from the controversy surrounding him and towards Palestinians affected by the ongoing conflict. “With everything that has happened over the last 48 hours, I want to bring the conversation back to where it belongs: to the Palestinian people who are still being killed, still living under military occupation, and still fighting for their freedom,” he wrote. The rapper said he would donate his entire $1 million in net earnings from the tour to six organisations providing humanitarian support to Palestinians: the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Heal Palestine, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians, UNRWA USA National Committee and Anera.

Deep Dive What were the reasons behind Macklemore's removal from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour? How much money did Macklemore pledge to donate for Palestinian aid? Why did Macklemore call on Robert Kraft to match his donation?

He also called on Robert Kraft to match his contribution. “And I invite Robert Kraft to match my donation. Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting. A Palestinian life is no less valuable than any other life on this earth” Macklemore said donating his tour earnings was his way of using his platform to support groups providing help on the ground. He also acknowledged that the people and aid workers directly affected by the conflict continue to face far greater risks than he does.

What Robert Kraft said Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, had earlier confirmed that Macklemore would not perform at the Massachusetts venue. He pointed to the rapper’s “recent actions” and what he called a “broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community”. Robert has now responded to Macklemore’s call for him to match the $1 million donation. He said Ed Sheeran had contacted him before Macklemore made the announcement and asked him to commit $2 million towards humanitarian aid in the region. He wrote, “Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges” However, his statement did not say which organisations would receive the money or confirm that the $2 million would be a direct match of Macklemore’s donation.

Why was Macklemore removed from the tour? The controversy started after Macklemore spoke in support of Palestine during his September 4 performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. He called for a “free Palestine” onstage and later repeated his stance during another show. He alleged that his comments were followed by calls for him to be removed from the remaining dates of Ed’s Loop Tour. Robert later confirmed that Macklemore would not perform at Gillette Stadium. Macklemore, meanwhile, has alleged that Robert pressured Ed and other venue owners over his participation. Ed later addressed the situation, making it clear that Macklemore’s removal was not his call. “Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” he wrote. He said venue owners had threatened to cancel their shows if Macklemore remained on the lineup and that he had tried to mediate, but ultimately could not change the decision. He also said he wanted his concerts to remain “a place of unity, joy, escapism and love – free of politics.” “I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care,” he said in his post.