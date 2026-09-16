Is Ed Sheeran's tour in trouble as opening acts, band drop out in solidarity with Macklemore, Palestine? Details inside

Singer Ed Sheeran’s tour of North and South America has been plunged into chaos Tuesday, after all of his supporting acts abruptly quit in solidarity with the rapper Macklemore, who was dropped for making pro-Palestinian comments onstage. Sheeran is now without any opening act and even a support band, which also backed out of the tour, leaving the tour's future in a limbo just days before it is set to resume. Ed Sheeran's upcoming pan-America tour is mired in controversy. (AP)

Ed Sheeran's opening acts bow out The controversy erupted earlier this week when rapper Macklemore was dropped from the tour following his public remarks in support of Palestine. The rapper addressed his ouster, expressing regret at Sheeran's stance, and saying the singer told him that him saying ‘Free Palestine’ was ‘hurtful’. Hours after Ed Sheeran posted a statement distancing himself from the controversy, his backup acts from the tour posted on Instagram that they were leaving the tour.

Irish acts Aaron Rowe and Beoga, the Danish band Lukas Graham, and Finneas all posted long notes in solidarity with Macklemore and Palestine, and announced they were leaving the tour.

Rowe and Lukas Graham would have been replacements for Macklemore on Sheeran’s remaining U.S. dates, while Beoga had been performing several songs —including some the Irish folk band co-wrote — with Sheeran around the middle of each set. Finneas, who is Billie Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator, was due to tour with Sheeran in South America later this year.

Finneas' post was particularly scathing of Ed Sheeran. He wrote, “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed. I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.”