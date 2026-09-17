Gippy Grewal alleges airline threatened to deboard him after downgrading his seat from business class to economy

He shared photos of the airline staff and wrote, "Really bad experience with @AirCanada on AC1504 I paid for business class and they put me in economy. When I asked what happened, the answer was basically “it happened, we can’t do anything. You can take the flight or leave it.” Not even a simple apology. When I kept asking why, instead of trying to help, I was told I could be taken off the plane. I wasn’t asking for anything extra. I was only asking for the business class seat I paid for and an explanation. @AirCanada."

Gippy took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the airline. He claimed that the airline put him in economy without his consent and, when he complained about the downgrade, the staff threatened to deboard him from the flight. He also alleged that the airline staff did not apologise for their behaviour.

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal has called out Canada's largest airline, Air Canada, for allegedly threatening to deboard him from his flight after he complained for downgrading him to economy despite having a business-class ticket.

Air Canada's response Air Canada responded to Gippy's tweet and wrote, "Hello, We are sorry to hear this and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. Please send us a DM with your booking reference and full name/s on file for us to look into it."

Internet reacts Fans asked Gippy to take up the matter formally with the airline. One comment read, "Asking to receive what you purchased—and asking why you were downgraded—is not asking for special treatment. It is asking for basic accountability."

Another user wrote, “Sue them! Enough grounds you have in this case.” One more comment read, "They need to sit back and do their job. It's better to sue them for disgusting behaviour 👎🏻 Not good @AirCanada. Need to grow your level up."

About Gippy Grewal Gippy moved to Canada after he got married. Earlier, in a chat with Shekhar Suman on his YouTube channel, he spoke about working as a security guard in Canada after moving to the country.

He had said, “After moving there, I needed money because I had a family. I had just gotten married and there were responsibilities. I started taking up jobs there, and I did a lot of them. The first job I took was as a security guard. After that, there were days when I worked three jobs at once. In the mornings, my wife and I would deliver newspapers together. After that, she would leave for Subway, where she was a manager, and I would go to work as a construction worker. In the evenings, we got a contract to manage the cleaning of an entire mall."