Gippy Grewal says he worked as a guard, cleaned toilets for $13 in Canada: ‘I needed to work to pay the bills’

Actor-singer Gippy Grewal is gearing up for the release of Carry on Jatta 4. The actor was featured in comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's latest vlog, where he candidly shared his journey towards success. Gippy shared that even though his first song was a hit, he had to work hard to get a second shot. (Also read: Gippy Grewal says his 17-year-old son only drives ₹1.3 crore BMW M3, shows off impressive garage featuring Tesla, Hummer) Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal shared how he was worked all day to make ends meet in the earlier years. (HT File)

What Gippy shared During the conversation, Gippy shared, “I had to struggle a lot till my second album. I used to do 3-4 jobs. By the time I returned home, it would be 4'o clock in the morning. Then, I would pick up his wife from the house and the two of us would then go and distribute newspapers fornext two hours. Then I would sleep, and she would go to work. She would go to work at Subway at 6 am, work there till 4 pm, and then work as a security guard. Then she left that place and we took a cleaning contract at a mall."

‘These are regular jobs there in Canada’ He added, “In the evening, we would go and work for 2-3 hours, picking trays from the food court would be her work and I did the cleaning. Then we would return. In other jobs, I would make 8 dollars, but in the mall cleaning job, I would get almost 13 dollars. These are regular jobs there. Here we think so many other things. Like with the newspapers, my wife and I would think that this is our time together. So we would keep talking the whole time and get done with that job in two hours. But that mall had a fixed time period and the security work demanded more hours.”

Gippy shared how during that time there was a genuine passion to do the work and then make sure to reach a place where one could do what they wanted and earn more.

Gippy is married to Ravneet Kaur. The couple got married in the year 2007. They are parents to three kids: Ekom Grewal, Shinda Grewal and Gurbaaz Grewal.

Carry On Jatta 4 is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 26. Directed by Smeep Kang, the highly anticipated Punjabi comedy features Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon, alongside a special emotional tribute to the legendary actor Jaswinder Bhalla.