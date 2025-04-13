Gippy Grewal says his 17-year-old son only drives 1.3 crore BMW M3, shows off impressive garage featuring Tesla, Hummer

Gippy Grewal talks about his car collection

Gippy spoke about his love for cars and shared anecdotes related to each of his vehicles. Speaking with Mashable India, Gippy said, “I have Hummer EV, Cybertruck EV, Tesla X, two BMWs--one is M3 the new one and the other is 7 series...My elder son drives M3, he is 17 now. He got his license too. Usko toh bas M3 hi chahiye. Woh kehta hai ki, ‘Yahi gaadi hai’ (He wants only M3, he says, ‘This is the car’).”

Gippy on his 17-year-old's car preference

The actor said, "On his 16th birthday, I gifted him M3. He is in Canada, so we get a license there at 16. So he could drive as someone sat next to him. Now, he has started driving. He got another license independently. My choice has ended, now it's the kids' choice." Gippy also said that his son sends him videos of the changes he makes in the car.

As per Cars.co.in, the price of Hummer EV is ₹1.92 crore. The price of Tesla Cybertruck is ₹50.70 lakh and that of BMW M3 is ₹1.47 crore, as reported by Cardekho.com. BMW 7 Series is priced between ₹1.84-1.87 crore, as per Carwale.com.

Gippy is married to Ravneet Kaur. They are parents to--Ekom Grewal, Shinda Grewal and Gurbaaz Grewal.

About Gippy's new film

Gippy currently stars in the Punjabi film Akaal, which he wrote and directed. It hit the theatres on April 10 in Punjabi and Hindi. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had announced its collaboration with Gippy for Akaal. This is Dharma's first foray into Punjabi cinema.

The film follows the story of Sardar Akaal Singh (Gippy) and his village as they face a vengeful assault by Jangi Jahan (Nikitin Dheer) and his forces after the death of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. Actor-singer Nimrat Khaira portrays the female lead in the movie.