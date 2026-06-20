Gippy Grewal recalls firing incident at his Canada home: ‘Don't even have a close friendship with Salman Khan'

In 2023, shots were fired outside the house of Punjabi singer and actor Rupinder Singh, popularly known as Gippy Grewal, in Vancouver, Canada. Recently, the singer opened up about the incident and how it baffled him, as he had not received any threatening calls before the firing. He admitted that he had no idea that he or his home would be targeted. Gippy Grewal opened up on firing incidence outide his house.

'Nobody had threatened me' During an appearance on Shekhar Suman's chat show Shekhar Tonite, Gippy said, “When the firing happened outside my house, I honestly didn't know why it had happened. I had never received any call. Nobody had threatened me. Later, a post surfaced explaining why they did it.”

‘Don’t have a close friendship with Salman' After the firing incident outside his house in November 2023, a Facebook post came to light in which gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility through a social media message. In the post, he called it a "warning" against Gippy's perceived association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The post also carried a warning directed at others. Following the incident, the Bishnoi gang allegedly issued a statement claiming it was a warning and that Punjabi celebrities should avoid associating with Salman Khan.

During the interaction, Gippy shared that he does not even share a close personal relationship with Salman Khan. “The reality is that I had only met Salman sir a few times while promoting films on Bigg Boss and during a trailer launch. We didn't even have a close friendship. But they assumed otherwise, and that led to the incident,” he said.

Firing incidents outside Salman Khan and Punjabi singers' homes After Gippy Grewal, shots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's Canadian home in 2024. The Bishnoi gang had allegedly taken responsibility, citing Dhillon's release of a music video featuring Salman Khan. The same year, as per reports, assailants linked to the Bishnoi gang fired multiple rounds outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai.

Most recently, bike-borne assailants reportedly opened fire outside a gym in Paschim Vihar, Delhi, owned by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. No one was injured, and seven empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. As per PTI, this led to the arrest of two alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang members. According to police, the duo are alleged shooters linked to gangster Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is believed to be operating from the United States. For the unversed, the Bishnoi gang is targeting Salman Khan because of the actor's alleged involvement in the 1998 poaching of two blackbucks in Rajasthan.