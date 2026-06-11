Firing outside Delhi gym: Police probe Guru Randhawa link, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claim

A gym in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar came under attack early Thursday after two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at the premises, police said. No injuries were reported in the incident. Firing outside Delhi gym, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claim surfaces (Representative image/ANI)

The firing took place at the "24 Hs Fitness" gym located in Pushkar Enclave, prompting a police response and an investigation into possible motives behind the attack. Authorities are also examining a potential connection with Punjabi singer and entrepreneur Guru Randhawa, whose name surfaced during the probe.

Bike-borne assailants fire shots According to Delhi Police, information about the incident was received through a PCR call in the early hours of Thursday.

"On 11/06/26 early morning, a PCR call was received at PS Paschim Vihar East regarding a firing incident at "24 Hs fitness" Gym, Pushkar Enclave, Paschim Vihar, Delhi," a statement by Delhi police said.

Initial inquiries revealed that two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired several rounds at the gym before fleeing the spot.

The attackers had concealed their identities by covering their faces with cloth, making immediate identification difficult. Police said that despite the firing, no injuries were reported.

"On initial verification it has been confirmed that a few rounds were fired at the Gym glass by two unknown bike born persons, who had covered their faces with cloth. no one has sustained any kind of injury in the incident," Delhi Police said.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and began, officials said multiple teams from the local police district and specialised units have been tasked with identifying and tracking down those involved.

Police examining Guru Randhawa connection Investigators are also looking into whether the targeted gym has any connection with Guru Randhawa.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), officials are verifying the ownership structure of the establishment and have asked the gym owner to produce ownership documents.

The DCP added that the gym began operations in February this year. Investigators are examining whether it operates as a franchise linked to a fitness brand associated with Randhawa.

Officials have not confirmed any direct link between the singer and the incident so far, and the verification process is ongoing.

Social media post claims responsibility Meanwhile, an unverified social media post purportedly linked to a fugitive gangster associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has surfaced online, claiming responsibility for the firing.

The post was allegedly made from an account opened in the name of fugitive gangster Anil Pandit. Authorities are examining the authenticity of the message as part of the investigation.

The post claimed: "The firing that took place today at 24 HS Fitness Delhi, the gym of Guru Randhawa, was carried out by me, Anil Pandit USA, and the Lawrence Bishnoi Group. He had become too close to Salman Khan. We had warned him earlier to stay away from him because he is our enemy, but he did not understand.

"And all our enemies, wherever they may go, in any corner of the world, we will meet them soon. Wait and watch.

Note: All those traitors who conspire against the country—hide in any corner of the world, we will kill them there itself," it added.

The claims made in the social media post could not be independently verified by HT. Police have also not confirmed the authenticity of the message and are examining all possible angles.