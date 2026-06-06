Shekhar Suman's cryptic video on a king and a mirror gets ‘OG satire’ reactions: 'Modi ji won't forgive!'

Veteran actor and TV show host Shekhar Suman has sparked discussion online after sharing a new video in which he narrates the story of a king and a magical mirror. The clip, posted on his YouTube channel where he recently launched his new talk show, has been widely shared on social media, with many users interpreting it as veiled political commentary. (YT Video Grab) The clip, posted on his YouTube channel where he recently launched his new talk show, has been widely shared on social media, with many users interpreting it as veiled political commentary against the current BJP-led regime of PM Narendra Modi.

‘Iconic’, ‘which king?’: Video raises questions This video, approximately three minutes long, sparked reactions of praise at first. “Shekhar Suman the OG Satirist is back and how.. He is taking the regime heads on!!!”, wrote a person on X, while several others described the clip as 'iconic'. Shekhar Suman has officially returned to the late-night talk show format after with his new digital show, ‘Shekhar Tonite’, which serves as a spiritual revival of his iconic 1990s hit ‘Movers & Shakers’. Although Suman did not name anyone in the video, the Congress-led opposition was quick to take note of it and raise questions. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also shared the clip, writing, “There was a king. He broke the mirror. But why did he break the mirror? Which king's story is this?” In a more direct dig, sharing the video, Congress' Vinay Kumar Dokania, wrote in Hindi, “Modi ji won't be able to forgive Shekhar Suman from the heart.”