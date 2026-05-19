Shekhar Suman will not shy away from jokes on government on new show Shekhar Tonite: 'Have to be fearless' | Exclusive

Indian television lacks the culture of late-night talk shows in the vein of American TV. In the West, The Tonight Show and The Daily Show have continued for decades. Late-night talk show hosts like David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Leno, and Conan O’Brien have successfully mixed politics, showbiz, and pop culture with satire for years. If India ever had a close parallel, it was when Shekhar Suman took on the high and mighty on Movers and Shakers in the 90s. The actor-cum-anchor is back with a new show, Shekhar Tonite. The first episode, released this weekend, saw him deliver some sharp jibes at everyone from PM Narendra Modi to MP Raghav Chadha. That is despite the fact that his first guest was Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Shekhar Suman is hosting a new talk show called Shekhar Tonite.

Ahead of the show’s launch, the veteran actor and talk show host spoke to Hindustan Times about Shekhar Tonite and how it extends the vibe he brought to TV through Movers and Shakers. Excerpts:

Growing up, my introduction to late-night talk shows was Movers & Shakers. Then I watched (The Tonight Show with) Jay Leno, and many at the time felt you were better.

Shekhar Suman: You know, so many times people said, ‘You are better than Leno’. I said, ‘Who do you keep talking about?’ I said thank you so much. I don't know who he is. But he was very good when I saw him later.

How is Shekhar Tonite different from Movers & Shakers, and how is it similar to it?

Shekhar Suman: It's an extension of that. We move on, we become more mature, we become wiser, we know what to do, what not to do, how to become sharper, and edgier, and probably more balanced. So, Shekhar Tonite is a mature, more modern version of it. Even the conversations that I would have with my guests will be more mature. You should know where to begin. You should know when to stop and how far to push the envelope. And then a lot of things happen on the set intuitively and instinctively. Things are not designed.