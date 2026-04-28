Diljit Dosanjh returns to Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show; teaches Jimmy some Bhangra moves. Watch

Diljit also took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that Jimmy has written him a thank-you note, expressing his gratitude for his return to the show.

The camera then panned to Diljit, who is seen saying, “Kaha tha na ke ek baar Punjabi aa jayein toh chethi nahi jaate… Jimmy Fallon aa gaye oye (We told you, once a Punjabi shows up, they don’t leave in a hurry… We are here at Jimmy Fallon).” He is then seen doing Bhangra. The video is posted with the tunes and vocals of his latest track Morni.

The video posted by Diljit starts with his team opening the door from the studio and asking, “Kya lagta tha nahi lautenge? (You thought we would not come back?)

The update was shared by Diljit on Instagram on Monday, where he posted a video from the show’s studio. The show’s official Instagram handle also shared a few clips teasing all the fun the singer-actor brought to the show.

Two years after making a splash with his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has announced his return to the late-night show. He took to Instagram to offer a sneak peek into the upcoming episode, where he is seen giving Jimmy Fallon a crash course in Bhangra .

Social media was abuzz with excitement as fans got a sneak peek of the fun-filled episode featuring Diljit. With the singer-actor set to appear on the show, social media users flocked to the comments section, sharing their anticipation and enthusiasm.

In a video shared on the show’s official handle, Diljit is seen teaching Jimmy a few Bhangra moves. The two are seen dancing together, sharing laughs and clearly enjoying the moment.

“BHANGRA ON INTERNATIONAL TV,” one wrote, with another sharing, “This is why Fallon is the world’s best! Because he can be anything and do any dance!!!”

One social media user commented, “Punjabis taking over”, with one writing, “This gentleman is your greatest guest Mr Fallon.”

“Jimmy Fallon is now Jimmy BHAJI @diljitdosanjh @jimmyfallon,” one wrote. Another comment read, “Jimmy! Punjabi agye oyee!”

“Soooo proud… All the best bro @diljitdosanjh,” one wrote. One fan shared, “Jimmy Fallon show te Punjabi aa gaye oye @diljitdosanjh what a proud moment honestly! Watching you shine on such a global stage feels unreal The way you carry Punjabi culture with so much grace and confidence is inspiring on another level You’ve proved that staying real to your roots can take you worldwide Your aura is truly unmatched… always the GOAT.”

It was in 2024 when Diljit made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During his appearance on the show, the singer-actor rocked the stage with his performance of two songs - G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine. Not only that, he also impressed the audience with some cool bhangra moves on stage.

After being introduced on the show as the “biggest Punjabi artist on the planet,” Diljit performed the chart-topping tracks. He was dressed in a white dhoti kurta and turban.

More about Diljit Apart from releasing new music and planning his upcoming tour, Diljit is also busy with his acting career. He was most recently seen in Border 2. The sequel to JP Dutta’s Border was released in January this year and emerged as a box office success, collecting over ₹400 crore worldwide. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta and Krishan Kumar, the film also featured Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, alongside Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa.

Diljit will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Partition film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz and Diljit after the critically-acclaimed 2024 movie Amar Singh Chamkila. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina. The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 12.