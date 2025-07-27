Jay Leno slams partisan late-night comedy amid Stephen Colbert fallout: ‘Why alienate half the audience?’

Jay Leno, former host of NBC’s The Tonight Show, is speaking out about what he sees as a concerning shift in late-night comedy: one where partisanship has replaced universal humor, and political alignment threatens to divide audiences, according to Variety. Jay Leno said late-night hosts are 'alienating' half the audience by taking sides politically.(AP)

In a recent interview with David Trulio, president of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Jay Leno lamented how modern late-night comedians ‘cozy up to one side’ and alienate half their viewership. He emphasized the importance of comedy as a unifying escape.

He was quoted in the Variety report saying, “People come to a comedy show to get away from things. Why shoot for just half an audience all the time?”

Jay Leno on keeping it balanced

Leno, who hosted The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2009, and again from 2010 to 2014, was known for keeping his political jokes balanced. Referencing a 2009 George Mason University study, Trulio noted Leno’s jokes were nearly evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

Leno quipped that he got hate mail from both sides over the same joke and added, “That’s how you know you’re doing it right.” He further recalled that he never discussed politics with longtime friend Rodney Dangerfield, reinforcing his belief that ‘funny is funny’ no matter which side one is on.

When asked what advice he would give to today’s comedians, Leno warned them against becoming mouthpieces for any political group. Jay added that the audience does not want to hear a lecture and said, “Just do what is funny. Get to the joke as quickly as possible.”

Leno stressed that building an inclusive audience matters more than appeasing a political base, and added, “Why alienate one particular group? I like to bring people into the big picture.”

Stephen Colbert-CBS controversy and fallout

Leno’s remarks come just as CBS announced the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has stirred up a controversy. While CBS insists the decision was purely financial, critics, including David Letterman, slammed the move as politically motivated. Tensions escalated after the network settled a $16 million lawsuit with Donald Trump, who openly celebrated Colbert’s ouster, the Variety report added.

Stephen Colbert responded to Trump with an expletive-laced rebuke on air. Meanwhile, several top comedians and other late-night show anchors like Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers rallied behind Colbert. Stewart and Oliver, former Daily Show colleagues, joined his recent taping as well.

