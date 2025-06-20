Priyanka Chopra serves a killer look on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, promotes Heads of State in black dress

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi as she left the NBC studios after tapping for Jimmy Fallon. She is promoting her upcoming film, Heads of State, with Idris Elba and John Cena. Priyanka Chopra promotes Heads of State on Jimmy Fallon.

Bombshell in black

The official page of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also shared pictures of Priyanka from the sets on Instagram. The show's team also posted a small clip of Priyanka's interaction with Jimmy, in which she taught him ‘how to throw a punch’. The actor chose a black bodycon dress for the occasion, accessorised with striking jewels from Bvlgari. Let's decode her look.

All details about Priyanka's outfit

The black leather ensemble features a strapless design with a plunging square neckline that shows off her decolletage. The dress hugged her figure like a second skin, showing off her curves. The slit on the back for ease of movement and the knee-length hem rounded off the design elements of the ensemble, which serves as a great fashion inspo for your next LBD (little black dress) buy.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with killer black heels, a massive diamond ring, and a silver choker necklace from Bvlgari adorned with glittering diamonds. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft bangs sculpting either sides of her face, she chose feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy berry-toned lips, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, light contouring, and soft pink eye shadow for the glam.

About Priyanka's role in Heads of State

Priyanka plays the role of an MI6 agent, Noel Bisset, in Heads of State. Her character must find a way to protect Idris Elba (UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke) and John Cena (US President Will Derringer) and help them thwart a conspiracy that threatens the world. The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.