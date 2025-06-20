Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Lauren Gottlieb in ivory off-shoulder gown ties the knot with longtime beau Tobias Jones in dreamy Tuscany wedding: Pics

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Jun 20, 2025 09:17 AM IST

Lauren Gottlieb married Tobias Jones in a stunning Tuscany wedding, dressed in a figure-hugging ivory gown and elegant accessories.

Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb tied the knot with her longtime partner, Tobias Jones, in a dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy. The couple had a white wedding, with Lauren's father walking her down the aisle. They married on June 11. Let's decode what the bride and groom wore.

Lauren Gottlieb ties the knot with Tobias Jones.
Lauren Gottlieb ties the knot with Tobias Jones.

Also Read | Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim says he convinced Anant Ambani to keep a man bun for wedding with Radhika Merchant

Lauren Gottlieb dazzles in an ivory dress

Lauren wore a white wedding dress for her big day. The gown features an off-the-shoulder design with a plunging neckline that shows off her decolletage. The elegant lace embroidery, beaded embellishments, shimmering sequin adornments, and floral threadwork added to the delicate beauty of her mermaid-esque wedding ensemble.

Her wedding gown also features a figure-sculpting silhouette that hugs her curves like a second skin. The tulle overlay on the hem and the train on the back added to the feminine charm of the ensemble. She paired the ensemble with white pumps, a bouquet full of roses, silver rings on both hands, and dainty silver dangling earrings.

With her tresses styled in a centre-parted half-up and half-down hairdo and adorned with a tulle veil that flowed on her back in a floor-sweeping style, Lauren chose darkened brows, pink lip shade, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing highlighter, and a hint of eye shadow for the glam.

What did the groom wear?

Tobias, who is a London-based video creator and director, complemented his wife in a classic black and white tuxedo. He wore a black blazer with notch lapel collars adorned with a corsage, padded shoulders, long sleeves, and front button closures. He completed the wedding look with black pants, a crisp white button-down shirt, and a black bow tie.

Meanwhile, Lauren, who made her Bollywood debut with the ABCD (2013) franchise, had an intimate wedding attended by family and close friends. Their wedding had a live singer performing as Lauren walked down the aisle, a champagne tower for the guests, and fireworks to the tune of Coldplay’s A Sky Full of Stars.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Lauren Gottlieb in ivory off-shoulder gown ties the knot with longtime beau Tobias Jones in dreamy Tuscany wedding: Pics
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On