Lauren Gottlieb in ivory off-shoulder gown ties the knot with longtime beau Tobias Jones in dreamy Tuscany wedding: Pics

Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb tied the knot with her longtime partner, Tobias Jones, in a dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy. The couple had a white wedding, with Lauren's father walking her down the aisle. They married on June 11. Let's decode what the bride and groom wore. Lauren Gottlieb ties the knot with Tobias Jones.

Lauren Gottlieb dazzles in an ivory dress

Lauren wore a white wedding dress for her big day. The gown features an off-the-shoulder design with a plunging neckline that shows off her decolletage. The elegant lace embroidery, beaded embellishments, shimmering sequin adornments, and floral threadwork added to the delicate beauty of her mermaid-esque wedding ensemble.

Her wedding gown also features a figure-sculpting silhouette that hugs her curves like a second skin. The tulle overlay on the hem and the train on the back added to the feminine charm of the ensemble. She paired the ensemble with white pumps, a bouquet full of roses, silver rings on both hands, and dainty silver dangling earrings.

With her tresses styled in a centre-parted half-up and half-down hairdo and adorned with a tulle veil that flowed on her back in a floor-sweeping style, Lauren chose darkened brows, pink lip shade, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing highlighter, and a hint of eye shadow for the glam.

What did the groom wear?

Tobias, who is a London-based video creator and director, complemented his wife in a classic black and white tuxedo. He wore a black blazer with notch lapel collars adorned with a corsage, padded shoulders, long sleeves, and front button closures. He completed the wedding look with black pants, a crisp white button-down shirt, and a black bow tie.

Meanwhile, Lauren, who made her Bollywood debut with the ABCD (2013) franchise, had an intimate wedding attended by family and close friends. Their wedding had a live singer performing as Lauren walked down the aisle, a champagne tower for the guests, and fireworks to the tune of Coldplay’s A Sky Full of Stars.