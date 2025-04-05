Malaika Arora at 51 is playful yet timeless, sporty yet feminine in bold animal print top, shorts, sheer leggings look

Malaika Arora slays in animal print look

Malaika's animal print bodysuit-shorts combo can be dressed up with a chic white shirt for day or worn for a night out styled with your favourite sheer leggings and heels, as demonstrated by Malaika's latest look.

The 51-year-old smiled and waved to paparazzi while outside a Mumbai studio as she posed for pictures. Her fun animal print outfit is by designer Namrata Joshipura. Malaika completed her look with chunky golden bangles stacked together and oversized golden hoop earrings.

Whether your aesthetic is minimal, eclectic, sporty or feminine, this super stylish Malaika look is a total must-have. It feels fancy enough for a party but also can be toned down with casual elements, like sneakers, for a day look that's summer-friendly.

Take a closer look:

How to style animal print shorts

Styling animal print shorts in the summer can be a fun and bold fashion statement. If you don't want to pair animal print with animal print like Malaika, but still want an outfit that is bold and fun, here are some tips to help you rock this trend:

1. Balance out the boldness of the animal print shorts with neutral-coloured tops, such as white, black, or beige. This creates a chic and effortless look perfect for a casual day out.

2. If you want to add some extra flair, pair your animal print shorts with a brightly coloured top or pair of shoes. This creates a fun and playful look ideal for a summer evening.

3. Animal print shorts can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Pair them with a silky cami and heels for a glamorous evening look, or with a graphic tee and sneakers for a casual daytime look.