Malaika Arora at 51 is playful yet timeless, sporty yet feminine in bold animal print top, shorts, sheer leggings look
Malaika Arora keeps setting the bar higher when it comes to making a bold fashion statement. Check out her latest animal print look.
Malaika Arora just upped her style game in a statement animal-print outfit. The reality TV judge and former VJ has been crushing it with her sartorial choices lately. While attending a shoot in Mumbai on April 4, Malaika Arora stepped out wearing a showstopping leopard-print bodysuit and matching shorts outfit that's great for the transitional season. Also read | Malaika Arora channels red bombshell in lace gown, but it's her snake necklace that steals the spotlight
Malaika Arora slays in animal print look
Malaika's animal print bodysuit-shorts combo can be dressed up with a chic white shirt for day or worn for a night out styled with your favourite sheer leggings and heels, as demonstrated by Malaika's latest look.
The 51-year-old smiled and waved to paparazzi while outside a Mumbai studio as she posed for pictures. Her fun animal print outfit is by designer Namrata Joshipura. Malaika completed her look with chunky golden bangles stacked together and oversized golden hoop earrings.
Whether your aesthetic is minimal, eclectic, sporty or feminine, this super stylish Malaika look is a total must-have. It feels fancy enough for a party but also can be toned down with casual elements, like sneakers, for a day look that's summer-friendly.
Take a closer look:
How to style animal print shorts
Styling animal print shorts in the summer can be a fun and bold fashion statement. If you don't want to pair animal print with animal print like Malaika, but still want an outfit that is bold and fun, here are some tips to help you rock this trend:
1. Balance out the boldness of the animal print shorts with neutral-coloured tops, such as white, black, or beige. This creates a chic and effortless look perfect for a casual day out.
2. If you want to add some extra flair, pair your animal print shorts with a brightly coloured top or pair of shoes. This creates a fun and playful look ideal for a summer evening.
3. Animal print shorts can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Pair them with a silky cami and heels for a glamorous evening look, or with a graphic tee and sneakers for a casual daytime look.
