Malaika Arora makes bold fashion statement in chic blazer and mini skirt combo; prepare to be shocked by the price tag!

Malaika Arora is raising the temperatures with her latest look! The 51-year-old actor continues to prove that age is just a number with her stunning appearance. Yesterday, while shooting in Mumbai, Malaika was spotted rocking a black jacket dress that defines sartorial elegance. She once again proved that when it comes to fashion and style, Malaika's name will always be on the charts. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Malaika Arora offers stylish dose of casual cool in crop top and baggy pants, proves she's the queen of laid-back looks ) Malaika Arora showcased her chic style in a black jacket dress while shooting in Mumbai. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora rocks blazer and skirt combo

Malaika's glam look is all about blending elegance with a touch of boldness. She donned a flared black skirt made with crepe and net fabric, featuring a mini hemline and shimmer detailing. She paired it with a matching black crop top with a sleek, short neckline. To elevate her style further, Malaika layered her outfit with an eye-catching blazer crafted adorned with intricate crystal bugle and thread embroidery.

What is the price of Malaika's outfit?

If you loved Malaika's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, then don't worry, we have got the details for you. Her entire look is from the shelves of the brand Ritika Mirchandani and comes with a price tag of ₹198,000.

Malaika Arora's outfit comes with a price tag of ₹198,000.(www.perniaspopupshop.com)

She accessorised her look with black stockings, diamond rings adorning her finer, a pair of statement stud earrings and black pump high heels. Her makeup was on point with smokey eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in the middle partition, she perfectly finished off her chic look.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, with whom she spent 19 years before parting ways in 2016. Their divorce was finalised in 2017. The 48-year-old later dated actor Arjun Kapoor for several years. Professionally, Malaika frequently appears as a judge on popular reality shows like India's Best Dancer, MTV Supermodel of the Year, India's Next Top Model, India's Got Talent, and more.