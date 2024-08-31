Malaika Arora offers stylish dose of casual cool in crop top and baggy pants, proves she's the queen of laid-back looks

Malaika Arora is a total fashion queen who keeps raising the style bar every time she steps out. She's getting more stylish by the day, and there's no denying that. Whether she's rocking a gym outfit or dazzling in a red carpet gown, she knows how to steal the spotlight with her killer fashion sense, fit physique and undeniable beauty. Just recently, she wowed us in a breezy white dress, and now she's turning heads with her casual chic vibe in a crop top and baggy pants. Let's break down her effortlessly cool look and snag some style tips! (Also read: Malaika Arora takes over the streets of Paris in ‘casual bombshell’ look. Her simple white co-ord set is worth ₹1.3 lakh ) Malaika Arora nails casual chic in crop top and baggy pants(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Decoding Malaika Arora's chic casual look

On Saturday morning, Malaika was spotted in a chic ensemble that had everyone talking. Her weekend look quickly went viral on social media, with fans showering her post with likes and comments. One fan gushed, "Beautiful," while another commented, "So pretty." Many others couldn't resist dropping fire and heart emojis. Let's take a look at her video.

For her weekend outing, Malaika nailed the art of casual chic with a perfectly balanced ensemble. She opted for a sleek black crop top with full sleeves, which she effortlessly paired with beige baggy pants, creating a trendy and relaxed vibe. To add a touch of glamour, she accessorised with oversized rectangular black sunglasses, a statement yellow handbag, and a pair of crisp white sneakers. Not one to miss a style beat, she casually slung a blazer over her arms, adding that final layer of cool to her look.

Her look is a masterclass in nailing laid-back chic like a true pro. Showcasing the perfect blend of comfort and style, Malaika demonstrated how to effortlessly rock minimal aesthetics. With her long, blow-dried tresses left open in a middle partition and a minimal makeup look, she flawlessly completed her chic ensemble.

On work front

On the work front, Malaika Arora is set to make a cameo in Tarun Mansukhani's upcoming comedy film Housefull 5. The film features an impressive lineup of stars, including Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and more.