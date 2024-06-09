Malaika Arora's France fashion diaries: From Zimmermann dress to white mini attire, decoding her stylish vacation looks

Malaika Arora's latest post will surely take you to the seaside as she enjoys a gala time in the South of France, having a lazy Euro summer holiday on the Côte d'Azur. With summer at its peak, Malaika's latest post will definitely bring a breath of fresh air with her easy, breezy holiday looks that are sure to delight all fashion lovers. The stylish diva is a total stunner who never fails to hit the fashion mark like a pro. Whether it's a mini dress or a chic pantsuit, she can pull off any look to perfection. Her glam Insta-diaries are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her followers. Her French holiday diaries are no exception and are sure to provide some style inspiration. (Also read: Malaika Arora stuns in ethereal white gown, sets social media abuzz with her elegant look. Check out her stunning pics ) Malaika Arora has been turning heads with her impeccable fashion choices during her vacation in France(Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

Decoding Malaika Arora's stunning holiday looks

On Saturday, Malaika gave her fans a weekend treat as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures accompanied by the caption "J'adore 🇫🇷". Her post features a series of pictures showing Malaika enjoying her holiday in France. Her first look is all about embracing summer vibes as she wears a chic dress featuring side seam pockets, a ruffled back, a scoop neckline, thin straps and a corset bodice. The nature-inspired tropical palm trees and peacock red prints add the perfect holiday feel to her look.

In terms of accessories, she styled her look with comfy black slippers with a red thong, a golden pendant necklace, and a silver watch and bracelets adorning her wrist. The white-rimmed oversized sunglasses added the perfect finishing touch to her look. With minimal makeup and her hair tied in a low bun, she rounded off her vacay look. If you loved Malaika's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry—we've got you covered. Her stylish outfit is from the Summer Swim 2024 collection of the luxury fashion brand Zimmermann. Incorporating it into your wardrobe will cost you a whopping ₹88,999.

Her dress is from the brand Zimmermann and costs ₹88,999.(www.smartcloset.me)

Her second look is equally chic, radiating effortless summer style in a fashionable white mini dress. The outfit features a scoop neckline, deep-cut sleeves, and a flared hemline that extends just above her knees. She accessorized with white wedge high heels, a pendant necklace, and quirky silver stacked bracelets on her wrist, along with sunglasses. With her luscious tresses tied in a bun, she completed her look perfectly.