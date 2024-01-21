Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora's effortlessly stylish casual looks set the bar high for fashionistas. All pics, videos

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora were snapped at different locations in Mumbai on Saturday, but what they have in common is their effortlessly stylish looks that set fashion goals. Both the divas are the darlings of social media and their airport or gym spotting videos often go viral. White Kareena is the OG style icon who likes to keep her looks understated yet chic, often donning comfortable dresses, skirts and denim. On the other hand, Malaika is always making waves with her sizzling looks. Whether it's a casual gym look or a red-carpet-worthy gown, she adds her own charm and can turn any outfit into a glamorous affair. Their latest look in comfy casuals is no exception and is sure to inspire your wardrobe. Scroll down to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora slay in casual-chic outfits for dinner date with Amrita Arora: Watch ) Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora rock effortlessly stylish casual looks: Watch(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

Malaika Arora stuns in chic casuals

Malaika Arora effortlessly embraces trendiness, radiating Gen Z vibes in her ensemble. She sports a chic grey bralette with a stylish scoop neckline, complemented by deep-cut sleeveless patterns and a crisp white supporting band at the hemline. She teamed it with baggy olive green cargo pants with a white elasticated waistband. The loose fit and side pockets added to the sassiness of her look, perfectly blending comfort and fashion-forward flair. In terms of accessories, she kept it chic and styled her look with a black cap, a Louis Vuitton sling bag and a pair of white sliders. She kept her makeup look minimal, opting for blushed cheeks, mascaraed lashes and a shade of nude lipstick. She finished the look with her lush locks pulled back into a high ponytail.

Kareena Kapoor rocks the denim and shirt combo

Kareena is a fan of denim and if you don't believe us, then take a look at her Insta-diaries filled with stylish denim ensembles. Her latest look that exudes effortless chic vibes is no exception as she wears a black top with denim jeans. Her outfit consists of a black button-down shirt with a V-neckline and half-folded sleeves. She paired it with a pair of blue, loose-fitting denim trousers that complemented her look perfectly. In terms of accessories, Bebo kept things minimal and styled her look with a quirky printed tote bag, black rectangular sunglasses and a pair of grey sneakers. With minimal make-up and her hair pulled back in a high bun, she oozed boss babe vibes.