Kareena Kapoor demonstrates the art of power dressing with her effortlessly stylish red blazer and flared pants look

Kareena Kapoor recently gave her fans a taste of winter fashion as the diva was spotted in a stylish ensemble in Bombay. The actress is not only known for her incredible acting skills but also reigns supreme when it comes to fashion and style. She is known for setting trends, whether it's her low-waist jeans era or the backless tops in iconic "Poo" character. Be it a bossy pantsuit or a red carpet-worthy gown, Kareena can pull off any look to perfection. After turning heads with her stunning look in a gold Ralph Lauren gown, the diva effortlessly slipped into a chic red blazer and flared trousers. With winter just around the corner, Kareena's stylish look is the perfect inspiration. Scroll down to take some notes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor is a golden vision in strapless Ralph Lauren gown as she parties in Jaipur. Check out pics inside ) Kareena Kapoor demonstrates the art of power dressing in stylish red blazer look(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

Kareena Kapoor Stuns in Red Blazer and Flared Pants

Kareena's effortlessly stylish look includes a stunning blazer that comes in a captivating shade of red and features full sleeves, double collar, shiny luxurious fabric and a belt at the waist that adds a chic factor to her look. She paired it with a long grey flared trouser which perfectly complemented her blazer. Kareena's outfit is the perfect blend of style and comfort. Her look is a lesson in how to style blazers with the utmost flair. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

She kept her accessories minimal to let her outfit shine and styled her look with just a pair of diamond drop earrings and black pump heels. Her dewy make-up look included pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her hair styled in soft curls and tied up in a middle-parted low bun, she completed her gorgeous look.

Kareena's pictures and videos quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who couldn't stop gushing over her look. One fan wrote "Queen of Bollywood" while another commented "Stunner".