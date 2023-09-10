Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora slay in casual-chic outfits for dinner date with Amrita Arora: Watch

Malaika Arora and her sister, Amrita Arora, stepped out in Mumbai last night to visit their BFF Kareena Kapoor at her residence. The paparazzi clicked the three divas outside Kareena's house in the city. Bringing their fashion A-game, they chose casual-chic fits for the occasion. While Malaika and Amrita twinned in all-black ensembles, Kareena kept things simple in a classic printed button-down and denim jeans. Scroll ahead to check out what they wore and how they styled their fits. Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora clicked outside the former's house in Mumbai. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora's look for their girls' dinner date

Paparazzi shared videos of Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor on social media. The clips showed Malaika and Kareena outside the latter's residence as they entered the building. Fans loved Kareena and Malaika's fits for the night-in and dropped comments under the paparazzi videos. One fan wrote, "Malla always looks stunning." Another commented, "Queen Kareena." A fan remarked, "Looking gorgeous, Bebo." A few others dropped hearts and fire emojis. Scroll through to check out how they styled their fits for the evening.

Decoding Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora's looks

Kareena Kapoor slipped into a multi-coloured button-down shirt for the dinner date with her girlfriends. The blouse features a quirky pattern, front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fitting. She styled it with light blue-coloured boyfriend denim jeans featuring a high-rise waist, straight-leg fitting, and cropped high-ankle hem.

Kareena went sans accessories to style the ensemble and rounded it off with tan brown-coloured slip-on loafers. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open silky locks, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and feathered brows for the glam picks.

Malaika opted for an all-black look for the get-together at Kareena's house. She wore a black sleeveless bodysuit featuring broad straps, a plunging U neckline, and a bodycon fitting. Black high-waisted denim pants featuring front button-closure, side pockets, flared silhouette, and a floor-sweeping ankle length gave the finishing touch.

Malaika accessorised her all-black fit with a sleek chain, a patterned black top handle bag, a bracelet watch, and rings. Lastly, centre-parted open locks, ruby red lip shade, blushed cheeks, a dew base, and feathered brows gave the finishing touch.

What do you think of their looks?