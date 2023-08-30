Malaika Arora chooses white midi dress and no makeup, proves less is more with her elegant day-out look. Watch

Malaika Arora's off-duty sartorial choices always win the hearts of her fans and fashion enthusiasts. While the star knows how to take fashion risks on the red carpet, her casual wardrobe is also nothing less than stunning. Moreover, a white dress is one off-duty wardrobe staple that has always won Malaika's approval. Every now and then, the actor favours different iterations of this wardrobe classic. For her latest outing in the city, she donned a white midi dress and proved less is more with her steal-worthy look. Malaika Arora chooses a white midi dress and no makeup look for an outing. (HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora chooses a white midi dress and no makeup for a casual outing

Malaika Arora stuns in a white midi dress during an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora on an outing in Mumbai. They shared pictures and videos of the star on social media that showed her stepping out of a salon in the city. She wore a white midi dress for the occasion. Interestingly, instead of opting for maximal styling, she glammed up the sundress with minimal accessories and a no-makeup look. You can steal tips from Malaika to upgrade your summer wardrobe. Scroll through to see how she styled her OOTD (Outfit of the day).

Malaika's white-coloured sundress features noodle straps, a wide square plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, a pinstripe design on the torso, a fitted bust embellished with buttons, a cinched waist, a pleated flowy A-line skirt, ruched design on the back, and a midi hem length.

Malaika accessorised the dreamy ensemble with stylish accessories, including a tan-coloured top-handle bucket bag, a printed white shoulder tote bag, a sleek bracelet, a gold watch, gold hoop earrings, animal-printed green slip-on loafers, and black-tinted broad sunglasses.

Lastly, Malaika chose a no-makeup look, including nude lip gloss, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks for the glam picks. Centre-parted open silky-straight tresses gave the finishing touch to her summer-ready ensemble.

What do you think of Malaika's day-out look?