What Kareena Kapoor wore to mark Raksha Bandhan with Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh. See its price

Kareena Kapoor Khan ringed in Raksha Bandhan with her family on August 30. Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya and Saba Ali Khan visited Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh at their residence in Mumbai. Kareena shared pictures of the celebrations with her Instagram family and captioned the photos, "Family Ties [heart emoji]." The post shows Ibrahim Ali Khan sitting with the actor's sons Jeh and Taimur, the family posing together, Sara tying Rakhi on Taimur's wrists, and a photo of Sara, Kareena, Saif and Ibrahim together. Kareena Kapoor celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. (Instagram)

What Kareena Kapoor wore for Rakhi celebrations

Kareena Kapoor chose a traditional outfit for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her family. The star slipped into a cream-coloured kurta and palazzo pants set for the occasion. The simple ensemble makes for a perfect sartorial pick for lowkey celebrations at home. So, it should definitely inspire your next puja look. To complement the simple elegance of her ensemble, Kareena chose minimal styling. Scroll through to read our download on her Rakhi outfit and find its price.

What is the price of Kareena Kapoor's Raksha Bandhan outfit?

Kareena Kapoor wore a cream salwar set for Raksha Bandhan. The ensemble is from designer Masaba Gupta's label, House Of Masaba. It is called the Ivory 'Paan-Patti' Salwar Set. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹21,000.

The salwar suit set Kareena Kapoor wore for Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her family. (houseofmasaba.com)

Decoding Kareena Kapoor's outfit

Kareena Kapoor's cream-coloured salwar set features a cotton linen kurta featuring a plunging V neckline, full-length bell sleeve, golden gota patti trims in the torso and sleeves, gathered design under the bust, a pleated flowy silhouette, and embroidered gold jhallar decorated on the border and cuffs.

Kareena wore the kurta with matching cream-coloured cotton linen palazzo pants featuring House Of Masaba's signature Paan Patti motif in gold, flared fitting, and gota embroidered on the hem. She ditched all accessories with the elegant ensemble and rounded off the look with embroidered juttis, a dainty bindi, kohl-lined eyes, blushed glowing skin, nude lips, and a sleek bun.

