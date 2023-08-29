Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your favourite brother and sister

The joyous festival of Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30 and 31 this year, and siblings are gearing up to celebrate their bond of love. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrists and wish them a prosperous and healthy life. In return, the brothers promise to protect and cherish their sisters. Other rituals during Rakhi include exchanging gifts, eating sweet dishes, wearing new traditional clothes, and more. Raksha Bandhan is on August 30 and 31. Here are best wishes and images to celebrate Rakhi. (HT Photo)

If you and your siblings are celebrating Raksha Bandhan this year, you should know its history and significance. You can find all about it here. Additionally, you can make the day extra special by sharing wishes, images, messages, and greetings with your siblings. We have curated a few for you to share on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. Scroll through to check it out.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi Wishes, Greetings, Messages and Images

Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sweetest and caring sibling. I wish for your happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi this year.

I pray for my brother to have peace, good health, happiness and all the best things in life today and always. Happy Rakhi, bhai.

You always protected me from danger and looked after me when I was crying. If superheroes were real, you would be one. Thank you, big brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

On this wonderful occasion, I want to celebrate the bond of love that we have always shared with all my heart. Wish you a happy and prosperous Rakhi.

Thanks for being such a wonderful brother. You were always my best friend, looking out for me and making sure the path I travelled was smooth. Happy Raksha Bandhan, bhai.

You are the most special person in my life, and I pray that all your dreams come true. May you always be happy and healthy! Happy Raksha Bandhan.

You irritate me, make me laugh, love me unconditionally, and always pamper me. I feel so lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for being in my life. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

I am so blessed to have a sister as loving, kind, caring, and cute as you. You have fulfilled every wish of mine. I'll be waiting for my gifts. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

I have the loveliest and sweetest sister in this world. Thanks for being the best and coolest one! I can never imagine my life without you. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

May our bond grow stronger each day, and our love for each other bloom always. Happy Raksha Bandhan.