Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi to be celebrated on August 30 and August 31; know the shubh muhurat time to tie Rakhi

The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is almost here. It falls during the Poornima Tithi of Shravan Maas and celebrates the bonds we share with our siblings. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrist and pray for their prosperity and long life. Meanwhile, brothers wow to protect their sisters and love them always. But in modern times, brothers and sisters or sisters tie Rakhi on each other's hands. They also pamper each other with gifts and promise to protect and love each other. As siblings across the country gear up to celebrate the festival, there is confusion around the shubh muhurat or correct timing to tie Rakhi to your brothers and sisters because Hindus can celebrate Raksha Bandhan on two days this year, August 30 and 31. Scroll through to know all the details. Raksha Bandhan 2023: Know the timing to tie Rakhi on August 30 and August 31(Pexels)

Raksha Bandhan to be celebrated over two days

According to Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi falls on Wednesday, August 30. However, because of Bhadra Kaal, you can also tie Rakhi on August 31. This year, the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch will last from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm on August 30, and the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha will begin at 6:31 pm and end at 8:11 pm on August 30. Therefore, the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra end time will be at 9:01 pm.

Since Raksha Bandhan rituals should begin after the Bhadra Kaal ends, the shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi and perform the Raksha Bandhan ceremonies with your siblings will be after 9:01 pm. Additionally, the Poornima Tithi or Full Moon starts on August 30 at 10:58 am and ends on August 31 at 7:05 am.

So, you can tie Rakhi to your siblings according to these timings suggested by Drik Panchang. Check out DIY eco-friendly Rakhis that you can easily make at home here.