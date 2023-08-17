Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 DIY eco-friendly rakhis that you can easily make at home

Raksha Bandhan, an auspicious festival that celebrates the unique bond between brothers and sisters, is just around the corner. This year, it will be celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm on August 30. On this day, sisters show their love and care for their brothers by tying a sacred thread called 'rakhi' around their wrists. In return, brothers promise to take care of their sisters and be there for them no matter what. Rakhi is more than just a piece of thread; it is a representation of sibling love that strengthens the bonds of affection between siblings even when they are physically separated. Creating eco-friendly rakhis at home is a wonderful way to infuse your celebrations with creativity and intention. (Pinterest)

Celebrating festivals in an eco-friendly manner has become a cherished goal in an era of growing environmental awareness. This Raksha Bandhan, take a step towards sustainability by making your eco-friendly rakhis using simple do-it-yourself (DIY) techniques. Traditional rakhis sold in markets often contain materials that may not be environmentally friendly, contributing to waste and pollution. Carefully made handmade rakhis not only represent the eternal bond between siblings but also show your commitment to the environment. (Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi on August 30 or 31? Know about the correct date and shubh muhurat of this special festival )

DIY eco-friendly rakhi ideas for Raksha Bandhan

1. Quilted Rakhi

Quilted Rakhi(Pinterest)

Small squares of fabric should be sewn together in a quilt-like design. To give the textiles a velvety texture, add a layer of soft padding between them. To make it more aesthetically pleasing, embellish it with buttons, beads or embroidery. The quilted texture adds a tactile touch to this handmade rakhi, making it a sentimental and unique symbol of your sibling bond.

2. Pom Pom Rakhi

Pom Pom Rakhi(Pinterest)

Pom-poms look beautiful in a rakhi. It only takes 5 to 10 minutes to make a pom-pom rakhi. You can even make your own pom-poms at home with wool thread and scissors. Choose your siblings' preferred colour scheme, pattern and design are all options. Pom-poms, thread, a needle and scissors are all you need to make this rakhi. Choose your design and then start threading each pom-pom according to the pattern. Then you can decorate it as you like. Pom-pom rakhis are completely customisable.

3. Resin Rakhi

Resin Rakhi(Pinterest)

Create a modern rakhi by encasing small pendants, beads or even dried flowers in transparent resin. To create a distinctive and translucent centrepiece, pour the resin into a mould and allow it to harden. With this contemporary take on the classic rakhi design, you can create a unique and eye-catching memento of your sibling's relationship.

4. Photo Rakhi

Photo-printed custom rakhi.(pinterest )

Include a special photo of you and your sibling in the Rakhi design. For an emotional touch, place the photo in a locket or frame. Your close bond and shared memories will be symbolised by this special rakhi that will become a sentimental keepsake. It's a unique way to mark the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and infuse it with your own personality.

5. Clay Rakhi

Clay Rakhi(Pinterest)

Make a clay rakhi by shaping air-dried clay into elaborate designs or meaningful motifs. Before attaching the clay object to the rakhi thread, colour and embellish it. This handmade rakhi is a thoughtful and unique statement of your sibling bond as it combines artistry and sentiment.