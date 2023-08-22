Raksha Bandhan 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, B-town divas' inspired ethnic looks for the perfect Rakhi outfit

Raksha Bandhan 2023: The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of the special bond of love between brothers and sisters, is just around the corner. This year, it will be celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm on August 30 and 31. The traditional meaning of Rakhi was to give it to siblings for prosperity and to promise to protect them. However, modern trends see sisters tying rakhis for brothers and even sisters tying rakhis for each other, symbolising mutual care. On this day, siblings also give and receive gifts. No festival in India is complete without stunning traditional attire, beautiful Indian jewellery and loads of glamour. Check out some of the most glamorous ethnic looks of Bollywood divas that serve as a perfect Raksha Bandhan outfit inspiration.(Instagram)

Festivals provide a great opportunity to take out your heavy Indian attire and give yourself a striking makeover. If you are confused about your Rakhi outfit and are looking for something unique and trendy, we have got you covered. When it comes to style and fashion, no one can do it like our favourite B-town divas. Here are some of the most glamorous ethnic looks of Bollywood divas that serve as a perfect Raksha Bandhan outfit inspiration. (Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 DIY eco-friendly rakhis that you can easily make at home )

Bollywood inspired outfits for Raksha Bandhan

1. Ananya Pandey's ethereal while lehenga

Lehenga is an outfit that is perfect for any Indian festival and instantly creates a festive atmosphere. Gone are the days of colourful and heavy embroidered lehengas, now pastels and sequins are in. trend Ananya Pandey knows how to hit the fashion mark with her ethnic style. Take inspiration from the actress and pick up a pastel sequined blouse and team it with a matching net skirt with minimal embroidery or print. Add a simple dupatta, choker necklace, statement earrings and you are ready to slay.

2. Alia Bhatt inspired chiffon saree

Bored of heavy sarees and lehengas? If your vibe is minimal and sassy then this Raksha Bandhan ditch those boring ethnic outfits and embrace the beauty of a chiffon saree. Get inspired by Rani aka Alia Bhatt and pick up a bright pink chiffon saree and pair it with a stylish sleeveless blouse. Don't forget to add some trendy jewellery and of course a pair of jhumkas. With Kohled eyes and matching lipstick, you will be ready to grab all the eyeballs.

3. Sara Ali Khan's exquisite three-piece ensemble

When it comes to traditional attire, Sara Ali Kahn definitely reigns supreme. The actress loves ethnic clothing and her stylish Insta diaries are a testament to that. Co-ord sets are all the rage right now and what better way to style them than with a long jacket? Sara's outfit features a crop top with intricate sequin embroidery, matching straight-fit trousers and a full-sleeved long jacket with a flared bottom. Add some traditional jewellery and style your hair into a ponytail with a puff in the front to recreate her look. With kohled eyes and glossy lips, complete your elegant Rakhi look.

4. Mrunal Thakur's pastel pink kurta and palazzo

If you're the minimalist and elegant type who doesn't like to experiment too much, then Mrunal's pastel pink kurta look is the perfect inspiration for you. She wore a fitted kurta with stylish floral embroidery all over, full sleeves and shiny buttons. She paired it with a matching duppatta and palazzo pants. With her hair left open in the middle, minimal make-up and a pair of statement stud earrings, she looks like an ethereal princess.

5. Kriti Sanan's bralette blouse and sharara look

Red is the colour of festivities and what better way to add it to your outfit than with a trendy blouse and sharara look? Take a cue from celebrity fashionista Kriti Sanan's mesmerising ethnic look and pick up a red V-neck blouse and matching sharara trousers featuring heavy gold embroidery and a matching long, full-sleeved cape. Add a pair of studded earrings and a choker necklace. With kohl eyes, matching lipstick, eye shadow and an open centre part, you are ready for a Bollywood-style Rakhi.