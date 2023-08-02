Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi on August 30 or 31? Know about the correct date and shubh muhurat of this special festival

Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival marked annually to celebrate the meaningful bonds we share with our siblings. Traditionally, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrists and wish they have a prosperous, happy, and fulfilling life. In return, the brothers promise to protect and love their sisters unconditionally. However, in recent times, brothers have also started tying Rakhis on their sister's hands, and sisters also tie the holy band on each other's wrists with the same promise to protect and love each other. Additionally, siblings exchange gifts on this day and pamper each other with their favourite things. Rakhi 2023: Find out if the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is on August 30 or 31 this year.(HT Photo)

Is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31? Rakhi Shubh Muhurat:

There is confusion about when Raksha Bandhan should be celebrated this year because of Bhadra Kaal. People are confused about whether to tie Rakhi on August 30 or 31. Every year, Rakhi is marked on the last day of the month of Sawan, which is a Full Moon day. According to Drik Panchang, here is the accurate muhurat to celebrate Raksha Bandhan:

This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30, Wednesday. The shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi and perform the Raksha Bandhan ritual will begin after 9:01 pm after Bhadra end time.

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra end time - 9:01 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch - 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm

Meanwhile, the Poornima Tithi or Full Moon starts on August 30 at 10:58 am and ends on August 31 at 7:05 am.

Raksha Bandhan Rituals:

The Raksha Bandhan festival involves several rituals. On this day, the sister performs her brother's aarti and prays for his long life. Then, she ties a Rakhi on his wrist, puts tilak on his forehead, and feeds him sweets. Brothers show their affection by giving their sister a gift or money.

According to Drik Panchang, traditionally, the afternoon is considered the most auspicious time to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. However, if it is not suitable due to Bhadra, the rituals are performed after it is over.