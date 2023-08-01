Supermoon August 2023: Know date, time, when and how to watch the rare Sturgeon Moon tonight in India

August is a special month for skywatchers across the globe as people will witness two Supermoons in the month. Yes, you read that right. The first will be visible on August 1, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the second Supermoon will be at the end of the month on August 30. Today's Supermoon, also known as Sturgeon Moon, will be closer than usual. The Moon will be 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometres) away from Earth. Whereas on August 30, the distance will be much nearer at 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometres). The Supermoon on August 30 is called Blue Moon. August is a special month for skywatchers across the globe as people will witness two Supermoons in the month. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

August 1 Supermoon Date and Time:

Skygazers will witness the Supermoon on August 1 from 2:32 pm EDT (August 2, 12:01 am IST). The Supermoon will reach its peak at 12:02 am IST on August 2. In India, people will be able to watch the Supermoon depending on the weather and cloud cover in the skies.

What is a Supermoon and Sturgeon Moon?

A Supermoon occurs when the Moon is orbiting closest to the Earth, and at the same time, there's a Full Moon. During this rare celestial occurrence, the Moon appears slightly brighter and larger than a regular full moon.

According to Nasa, "The term Supermoon was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 as either a new or full Moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90 per cent of perigee, its closest approach to Earth."

Meanwhile, the first full Moon of the year on Tuesday will be a Sturgeon Supermoon. It gets its name from the Native American tribes who believed the giant sturgeons from the Great Lakes were most easily caught during this time of the summer. It is also known as a Green Corn Moon, Grain Moon, Flying-Up Moon, Harvest Moon, Black Cherries Moon, and Mountain Shadow Moon.

When and how to watch the rare Sturgeon Moon

One can witness the Supermoon or Sturgeon Moon in favourable weather conditions. The sky should not be cloudy and the location must have an unrestricted view of the Supermoon. One can always use binoculars and telescopes to have a better look at the Supermoon.