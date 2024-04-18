Malaika Arora stuns in ethereal white gown, sets social media abuzz with her elegant look. Check out her stunning pics

Malaika Arora is one of those actresses who is getting more gorgeous with each passing day. The stylish diva continues to hit fashion targets like a pro. Whether it's a chic jumpsuit or a sartorial gown, the diva can pull off any look to perfection. Whenever she uploads a picture, she makes sure to set social media ablaze with her sizzling posts that showcase her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty. Her Insta-diaries are nothing short of a treasure trove of style inspiration for all her followers. Just a few days ago, she turned heads in a reimagined black saree, and now in a stunning white gown that oozes sophistication, she looks like an ethereal beauty. (Also read: Malaika Arora in flirty white maxi dress brings her summer fashion A-game to an event: Watch ) Malaika Arora dazzles in chic white gown styled with gold accessories(Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora stuns in stylish white gown

On Thursday, Malaika gave her fans a weekend treat as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures accompanied by the caption, "Summer white". In the post, she can be seen looking like an ethereal princess in a white gown which is from the shelves of fashion brand Club London. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Her gown comes in a pristine shade of white and features a stylish one-shoulder neckline with an attached full sleeve on one side. The bodycon fit hugs her body perfectly, accentuating her gorgeous curves, while the floor-length hem adds an extra touch of class and elegance to her look, enhancing her entire outfit. With the help of celebrity fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika kept her accessories to a minimum and styled her look with just a pair of oversized gold statement earrings by Zevar King Jewellery and a pair of gold high heels to perfectly complement her chic look.

Assisted by make-up artist Simone, Malaika was given nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-covered lashes, darkened brows, contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Madhav Trehan, Malaika styled her luscious locks into a neat bun that added the perfect finishing touch to her stunning look.

Malaika's posts quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who couldn't stop gushing about her look. One fan wrote, "Diva" while other commented, "Beauty queen". We can't wait to see what the actress wears next.