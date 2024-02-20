Malaika Arora drops a bombshell sartorial moment in neon green cropped blouse and skirt for a new photoshoot: See inside

Malaika Arora never disappoints with her sartorial choices. The style icon has a steal-worthy fashion roster to her credit, ranging from beauteous lehengas to sequinned sarees and body-hugging gowns to breezy sundresses. Her most recent photoshoot features her dressed in a neon green cropped blouse and a skirt set, serving one of our favourite looks. Scroll down to see Malaika's photos and find out how she styled the look. Malaika Arora poses for a new photoshoot dressed in a neon green cropped blouse and skirt set. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora in a Toni Maticevski neon green outfit

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in the neon green ensemble. Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani styled Malaika's swoon-worthy look. Te blouse and skirt are from the shelves of the designer label Toni Maticevski. She styled it with killer high-heel pumps in a black and neon green ombre shade. The footwear is from the luxury brand Jimmy Choo. Lastly, for the jewellery, Malaika opted for statement rings and gold textured hoop earrings.

Coming to the design elements, the Toni Maticevski blouse comes in a structured silhouette featuring half-length sleeves with swirl pattern, a fitted bodice, an asymmetric cropped hem, back zip closure, and a round neckline.

As for the skirt that Malaika wore, it features a high-rise waistline, a floor-grazing length, a risque thigh-high slit on the side, and a body-hugging fit enhacing her enviable frame. The textured design on the borders added an oomph factor to the outfit.

Lastly, Malaika chose to styled her brunette-highlights tresses in soft waves on the end and left them open in a centre-parting. She chose shimmering pink eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, glossy mauve lip shade, light contouring, and striking red manicure rounded off the glam picks.