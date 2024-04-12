Malaika Arora in flirty white maxi dress brings her summer fashion A-game to an event: Watch

Come summer season, and white starts dominating our wardrobes. Elegant and light, the hue never fails to impress with its breezy and elegant aesthetic. So, if you have been on the lookout for an ivory ensemble, look no further than Malaika Arora's latest ensemble. The paparazzi clicked the fashion icon during an event in Mumbai today. She looked absolutely at ease in a pristine white maxi dress. The ensemble will refresh your wardrobe and can be a perfect addition to your beach getaway collection. Scroll through to see what she wore. Malaika Arora, in a flirty white maxi dress, poses for the paparazzi at an event. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora steps out in a white maxi dress

Time and again, Malaika Arora has proven her love for breezy summer dresses. Additionally, the white hue seems to be another preference during summer. Malaika mixed the two aesthetics to give us a stunning look in her breezy summer dress. She wore a spaghetti-strapped maxi dress from the luxury label Miu Miu. She styled the ensemble with minimal accessories and striking glam picks. Read our detailed download on her look below to steal styling tips from the fashion icon.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Malaika's white Miu Miu floor-length maxi dress features spaghetti shoulder straps, a plunging V neckline showing off her decolletage, a cinched detail under the bust, black double straps and a Miu Miu brand print on the torso, a smocked design on the back, and a pleated Poplin flowy skirt skimming her enviable frame.

Malaika accessorised the breezy summer-ready ensemble with a black top-handle leather bag, black-tinted broad sunglasses, and slip-on sandals. For the jewellery, she chose a statement-making gold choker necklace with a heart-shaped pendant and a luxurious gold bracelet watch. Lastly, Malaika opted for on-fleek feathered brows, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, bold red lip shade, matching nail paint, and light contouring for the glam picks. Centre-parted open silky straight locks gave the finishing touch.