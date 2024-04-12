Happy Baisakhi 2024: The auspicious spring festival of Baisakhi is celebrated annually with pomp across the country among Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist communities. This year, it falls on April 13. Also known as Vaisakhi, the festival marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year and is celebrated majorly in North India, especially Punjab. It also marks the start of the harvest season. On Baisakhi, people from the Sikh community visit local Gurudwaras and participate in langar, preparation of food and distributing them. Happy Baisakhi 2024 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones. (HT Photo)

Happy Baisakhi 2024: Happy Baisakhi to you and your family. (HT Photo)

If you celebrate the festival with your friends and family, check out these wishes, images and messages we have curated below to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Happy Baisakhi 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

May the coming year bring you only success and happiness. May your sorrows be diminished and your joys multiplied. Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2024: Celebrate Baisakhi by sending these wishes, images and greetings to your loved ones. (HT Photo)

On this auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. Happy Baisakhi.

I wish you a harvest of joy, prosperity, and endless blessings on this Baisakhi! May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festival itself. Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2024: Baisakhi falls on April 13 this year. (HT Photo)

Let us have fun and dance this Baisakhi. It is the day to celebrate, as happiness spreads around you. I am wishing you a Happy Baisakhi!

Let's celebrate the spirit of Baisakhi with gratitude for the farmers who bring abundance to our lives. To your friends and family, Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2024: Baisakhi is also know as Vaisakhi. (HT Photo)

May your Baisakhi be blessed with the bounty of the season and a harvest of joy and prosperity. Baisakhi Mubarak ho!

Under the sun's warm glow, blessings flow. On this Baisakhi day, joy we sow. Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2024: Baisakhi marks the beginning of the harvest festival. (HT Photo)

May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this harvest festival. Happy Baisakhi.

May the divine light of Waheguru fill your life with joy and happiness. Happy Baisakhi to you and your loved ones.

Happy Baisakhi 2024: The festivals also marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year. (HT Photo)

I wish, on this Baisakhi, your life gets filled with all the joy, and, you get to find yourself in the brightest zone. Don't forget to thank God for all the blessings. Baisakhi Mubarak to you and your family.