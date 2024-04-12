Baisakhi to Vishu: Interesting facts about spring harvest festivals celebrated in India

This is that time of the year when spring comes in and marks the end of the cold harsh winters. This is the time for celebration and festivities. This is also the start of the harvest season, and multiple states of the country bask in celebrations. The start of the spring harvest festival also welcomes the New Year in many states in India. Be it Poila Boishak in West Bengal or Puthandu in Tamil Nadu or Ugadi in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to Baisakhi in Punjab, people bask in festivities and welcome the spring harvest festival with open arms. Special dishes are prepared during this time and relished with loved ones. Be it Poila Boishak in West Bengal or Puthandu in Tamil Nadu or Ugadi in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to Baisakhi in Punjab, people bask in festivities and welcome the spring harvest festival with open arms. (PTI)

Interesting facts to know about the spring harvest festival

Poila Boishak: Poila Boishak marks the start of the fresh Bengali New Year. On this day, people start the festivities by visiting the temple and offering their puja. Then they prepare Poila Boishak-special dishes at home which are then relished with friends and family.

Baisakhi: It is a traditional festival celebrated all over in Punjab. People make kadha prasad with sugar, wheat flour and ghee and distribute it among others. They also celebrate the day with Gidda performances, folk songs and by attending the Langar.

Bohag Bihu: One of the main festivals of Assam, Bohag Bihu is a traditional festival marked with songs and dance. This is celebrated over a period of seven days in Assam.

Vishu: The day starts for people at sunrise by looking at the Vishu Kani. Vishu Kani is an arrangement of rice, flowers, coins, fruits, books, dhoti and other things that is made by the eldest member of the family a day before. The traditional metal lamp Nilavilakku is lit beside it.

Puthandu: The traditional Tamil New Year is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur. People visit the temple and then prepare Pongal and Mango Pachadi at home.