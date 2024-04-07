Ugadi 2024: Date, history, significance, celebrations and everything that you want to know

Ugadi 2024: This is that time of the year when New Year starts in multiple states. This is the start of the harvest season, and brings hope, prosperity and promises of a better tomorrow. During this time, people deck up in new clothes, decorate their homes and welcome the New Year. It is celebrated in different names in different states. In West Bengal, Poila Boishak is celebrated, while Maharashtra celebrates Gudi padwa. In the states of Telengana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Ugadi is observed. The cycle of sixty years – Samvatsara – starts on this day. Every year of this sixty-year cycle has a new name. This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on April 9. (Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we need to keep in mind.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Date:

This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on April 9. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will start at 23:50 PM on April 8 and will end at 20:30 PM on April 9.

History:

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi translates to yug meaning an era, and adi meaning something new. In the 12th century, Indian Mathematician Bhaskaracharya identified Ugadi as the start of the new year as the spring starts for the year after the cold harsh winters. This is the time when people get together with their loved ones and celebrate the day.

Significance:

It is believed that Lord Brahma created the world on this day and since then, the New Year is meant to be celebrated on this day. Yugadi brings the new era to us, and we celebrate the start of spring and the start of the new year with loved ones.

Celebrations:

Yugadi is celebrated with a lot of interesting rituals. The people start their day with an oil bath and consume neem leaves. They also hoist a colourful flag in front of their homes. Panchanga Sravanam is followed – this is the ritual where an elderly person of the family recites the forecast for the coming year based on the moon signs.