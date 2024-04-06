Gudi Padwa 2024: Rituals, shubh muhurat, puja samgri and everything that you need to know about the Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa 2024: The special time of the year is here, and it is almost the start of a fresh year for a lot of people in India. From Poila Boishak in West Bengal to Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh, this is when a lot of states start their New Year celebrations. This also marks the start of the harvest season, and a lot of New Year special dishes are prepared to mark the festivities. Marathi New Year, also referred to as Gudi Padwa or Samvatsar Padvo is celebrated during this time. This is an extremely auspicious occasion. This also marks the start of the harvest season in Maharashtra. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here are a few things that we need to keep in mind. This year, Gudi Padwa will be observed on April 9.

Date:

This year, Gudi Padwa will be observed on April 9. The special day falls on a Tuesday.

Shubh muhurat:

It is believed that on the day of Gudi Padwa, Samvatsara – the cycle of sixty years – starts. The sixty years are identified by unique names. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will start t 23:50 PM on April 8 and will end at 20:30 PM on April 9.

Rituals:

On the day of Gudi Padwa, people start the day with an oil bath and prayers in the morning. They also consume neem leaves with jaggery and other seeds. After that, a puja is organised dedicated to Lord Brahma. A havan is carried out to pray to Lord Vishnu and his incarnations. Gudi refers to a flag that is made from an upside-down pot of silver and copper, decorated in yellow fabric and fixed on a bamboo staff. Women prepare beautiful gudis at home. They also decorate their houses with rangoli designs.

Puja samagri:

The essentials for the puja for Gudi Padwa consist of neem leaves, mango leaves, rangoli, prasad, silk saree, stick, flowers and garland.