 Puthandu 2024: Date, rituals, significance, celebration and all that you need to know about Tamil New Year
Puthandu 2024: Date, rituals, significance, celebration and all that you need to know about Tamil New Year

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Apr 11, 2024 02:07 PM IST

Puthandu 2024: From rituals to celebrations, here's all that you need to know about the Tamil New Year

Puthandu 2024: It is that time of the year. Every year, around this time, multiple states of the country observe their new year. Be it Poila Boishak in West Bengal or Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra or Ugadi in Telengana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, this is the start of the harvest season, and it is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur. Puthandu is celebrated in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil New Year is referred to as Puthandu. Chitterai, the month of the Tamil calendar is marked by Puthandu as its first day. This also marks the start of the year for the people of Tamil Nadu.

This year, Puthandu will be observed on April 14.
As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind.

ALSO READ: Happy Gudi Padwa 2024: Wishes, images, messages and quotes to share with loved ones

Date:

This year, Puthandu will be observed on April 14. The special day falls on Sunday.

Rituals:

Puthandu is celebrated with a lot of devotion and dedication all over Tamil Nadu. The day starts early for the people as they clean their homes and take a holy bath. They also decorate their homes with Kolam. Exchanging gifts among loved ones is an important tradition of Puthandu. Weets and fruits are pffered to the God during the puja. While making Pongal dish, devotional songs are also played. Families and loved ones spend the day together as they eat Pongal and mango pachadi. The eldest member of the family then reads the Panchangam and lets the family know how the year will fare for them.

Significance and celebrations:

Puthandu marks the start of a fresh year for the people of Tamil Nadu. People often visit temples to offer their puja to their Kul Devta or Kul Devi. Children receive gifts from the elder members of the family. Some people also perform Tharpanam – puja for the departed souls of their ancestors.

