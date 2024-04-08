Happy Ugadi 2024: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is made up of two different words: adi (new beginning) and yug (era). This means that Yugadi literally means 'new beginning' and is observed as the Hindu New Year. It is considered the first day of the Hindu calendar, as Hindus believe it to be the day when Brahma created the universe. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm on Tuesday, April 9. It holds special significance for the people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, while those in Maharashtra and Goa celebrate it as Gudi Padwa and the rest of the states as Chaitra Navratri. Ugadi is a traditional festival celebrated primarily by people in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra in India.(HT photo)

In Hindu mythology, Ugadi, also known as Chaitra Navratri, is celebrated as a nine-day festival honouring the nine forms of Durga. It is thought that Brahma began the creation of the universe on this day, and this marks the beginning of the creation of mankind. If you are your family are celebrating Ugadi then here are some special wishes, messages, greetings and images to share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also read: Ugadi 2024: Date, history, significance, celebrations and everything that you want to know )

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Ugadi 2024 wishes, images, messages and greetings

May this year clear all darkness from your path and help you attain success. Happy Ugadi.

May this Ugadi fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and success. Happy Ugadi!

Ugadi is the start of a new year.(HT photo)

May this Ugadi mark the beginning of a new chapter filled with positivity and success for you. Happy Ugadi!

Wishing you a joyous and blessed Ugadi! May the new year bring you endless opportunities and abundant joy.

Ugadi is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Goa.(HT photo)

May the vibrant colors of Ugadi fill your life with brightness and positivity. Wishing you a Happy Ugadi!

On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, may your life be filled with laughter, love, and new beginnings. Happy Ugadi

Ugadi will be celebrated on April 9.(HT photo)

On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, may your dreams blossom and your goals be fulfilled. Happy Ugadi!

May the divine blessings of the new year bring you peace, prosperity, and good fortune. Happy Ugadi

Pachadi is the quintessential dish of Ugadi.(HT photo)

Here's to a Ugadi filled with the melody of laughter, the rhythm of joy, and the harmony of love.

As you celebrate Ugadi, may your heart be filled with contentment and your home with abundance. Happy Ugadi!

Happy Ugadi to everyone.(HT photo)

May the spirit of Ugadi infuse your heart with optimism, your soul with serenity, and your life with fulfillment.

May this Ugadi bring you closer to your dreams and inspire you to reach new heights. Happy Ugadi!

Wishing you a Ugadi filled with laughter, prosperity, and blessings(HT photo)

May the sunlight of Ugadi dispel the darkness of the past and illuminate the path to a brighter future.